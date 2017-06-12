Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, June 8, 2017, in Washington. (Photo: Alex Brandon / AP)

Allendale, N.J. — The father of former FBI Director James Comey says his son laughs when the subject of leaking is brought up.

J. Brien Comey Sr. was responding after President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday morning: “I believe the James Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible. Totally illegal? Very ‘cowardly!’”

James Comey was in his New Jersey hometown of Allendale with his father on Sunday, days after testifying before a Senate panel on his meetings with Trump.

He declined to speak with a reporter from The Record newspaper. But his father told the newspaper his son wasn’t aware of the tweets at the time.

Comey’s father says his son turned over “one of his own documents” to a friend, which the elder Comey says isn’t leaking.

