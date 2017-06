In this undated underwater image provided by NOAA, a fish swims past a circular skylight collapsed inside the officer's quarters in the stern of the shipwreck USCG Cutter McCulloch. (Photo: AP)

San Francisco — Researchers have discovered the underwater wreck of a U.S. Coast Guard ship that first set out to sea during the Spanish-American War and sunk off the coast of Southern California 100 years ago, officials said.

Officials on Tuesday will share the history of the San Francisco-based ship and pay tribute to its crews — including two members who died in the line of duty.

Researchers with the Coast Guard and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also will tell the story of the joint underwater exploration that led to the shipwreck’s discovery.

The USCGC McCulloch began its career as part of Commodore George Dewey’s Asiatic Squadron in the Battle of Manila Bay during the Spanish-American War.

Cutters based in San Francisco in the late 1800s and early 1900s represented American interests throughout the Pacific. They also played important roles in the development of the Western U.S.

After the war, the cutter patrolled the West Coast and later was dispatched to enforce fur seal regulations in the Pribilof Islands off the coast of Alaska, where it also served as a floating courtroom in remote areas.

The USCGC McCulloch sank on June 13, 1917, 3 miles northwest of Point Conception, California, after colliding with a civilian steamship.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tia7Dv