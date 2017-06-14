Police and emergency personnel are seen near the scene where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot during a Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) (Photo: Cliff Owen / AP)

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, say they are investigating a shooting involving multiple people in northern Virginia.

U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop, R-Rochester, said he was on the field at a congressional baseball practice on Wednesday when the shooting began.

“As we were standing on the field, there was a loud burst of gunfire from about 40 yards away from us,” he told The Detroit News. “I saw people going down.”

Media reports Wednesday said the unidentified gunman shot and wounded 51-year-old House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-LA.

Bishop confirmed it.

He also said he feared for his life and the lives of everyone else on the field.

“He would have taken down every single one of us because he had several magazines of ammunition ready to reload,” he said. “The only reason we were able to find cover is because we were inside the backstop, the only reason we were able to get out because there were guys here with weapons who fired back.”

A spokesman for Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, said he was at baseball practice with the Democratic team on a field in Washington, D.C., separate from where the shooting took place. Kildee is fine.

Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland, was also at the practice but is all right, a spokesman said.

Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama said on CNN that he and other lawmakers tried to apply a tourniquet with his belt on one injured person to try and stop the bleeding. Scalise crawled to the outfield. Brooks said Scalise has a “hip wound.”

In this May 17, 2017 photo, Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks with the media on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Photo: Alex Brandon / AP)

“There must have been 50, 100 shots fired,” Brooks said.

Brooks said Capitol security forces were firing back with pistols at the shooter until the shooter was tackled to the ground.

President Donald Trump says he and the vice president are “deeply saddened” by news of a shooting “tragedy” at a congressional baseball game.

The president said in a statement Wednesday that “the Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely.”

Associated Press and Bloomberg News contributed

