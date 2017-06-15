Washington — Police say they’ve issued arrest warrants for a dozen Turkish security agents and two others accused of taking part in a violent altercation May 16 as Turkey’s president visited Washington.

District Police Chief Peter Newsham announced the arrest warrants at a news conference Thursday, saying nine agents, three Turkish police officers and two Canadians are being sought. He also said two arrests were made Wednesday.

“We all saw the violence that was perpetrated against the protesters,” Newsham said. “We’re not going to tolerate this.”

Relations were severely strained even before the melee, which came as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived at the Turkish ambassador’s residence after a White House meeting with President Donald Trump. Video showed security guards and some Erdogan supporters attacking protesters, leaving nine people hurt.

