A blimp used by TV appears to crash during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament June 15, 2017, at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. (Photo: Charlie Riedel / AP)

Erin, Wis. — A blimp flying over the U.S. Open has gone down and the aircraft’s operator says he doesn’t know if the pilot is alive.

Justin Maynard is a sales manager for AirSign, the advertising company that operates the blimp.

Maynard says only the pilot was on board the craft. He says the company’s operations team on the ground confirmed citizen video on social media showing the blimp going down.

Maynard says he is “not 100 percent” on the condition of the pilot but that believes he is alive.

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017

Pretty sure I just watched the blimp crash at the #USOPEN! Hope everybody is ok! pic.twitter.com/OSOCSBF46p — Adam Johnson (@Coach_Guy_AJ) June 15, 2017

