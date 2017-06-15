2
Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Blimp goes down at U.S. Open
A blimp flying over the U.S. Open has gone down and the aircraft’s operator says he doesn’t know if the pilot is alive
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Blimp goes down at U.S. Open
Associated Press
Published 1:17 p.m. ET June 15, 2017 | Updated 38 minutes ago
Erin, Wis. — A blimp flying over the U.S. Open has gone down and the aircraft’s operator says he doesn’t know if the pilot is alive.
Justin Maynard is a sales manager for AirSign, the advertising company that operates the blimp.
Maynard says only the pilot was on board the craft. He says the company’s operations team on the ground confirmed citizen video on social media showing the blimp going down.
Maynard says he is “not 100 percent” on the condition of the pilot but that believes he is alive.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2sttc8q
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs