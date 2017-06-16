Former University of Cincinnati police officer Raymond Tensing, left, listens to James Scanlon, (not seen) testify during his retrial, June 16, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. (Photo: Cara Owsley / AP)

Cincinnati — A white former University of Cincinnati police officer on trial a second time on a murder charge has taken the witness stand to tell his story of the 2015 shooting of an unarmed black motorist.

Ray Tensing took the stand Friday afternoon. He also testified at his first trial. Jurors deadlocked last November on the murder and voluntary manslaughter charges that he is facing again.

Tensing spent about 10 minutes Friday testifying about his education and background. His lawyer then played videos taken during two previous traffic stops that Tensing conducted earlier in his shift before he shot Samuel DuBose. Those videos show motorists complying with Tensing’s directives.

Tensing has said he feared for his life as DuBose tried to drive away and shot “to stop the threat.”

