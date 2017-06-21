In this May 10, 2017, photo provided by TTR Sotheby's International Realty, the McLean, Va., childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis is shown. The home was put up for sale by its current owners for $49.5 million. (Photo: Gordon Beall / AP)

McLean, Va. — The childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis has been put up for sale by its current owners. Their asking price: $49.5 million.

The Washington Post reports Steve and Jean Case listed the Merrywood estate last week. The circa-1919 Georgian estate sits on the banks of the Potomac River in McLean, Virginia.

Steve Case is co-founder of AOL and CEO of venture-capital firm Revolution LLC. Jean Case is CEO of the Case Foundation and chairman of the National Geographic Society. Sotheby’s International Realty and JLL said in a statement that the Cases travel often and no longer need the property.

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2sSyryE