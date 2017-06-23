FILE - In this April 7, 2017, file photo, former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch speaks during a conference on policy and blacks at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government in Cambridge, Mass. Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are seeking information about alleged political interference by former Attorney General Loretta Lynch into the FBI’s investigation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) (Photo: Elise Amendola / AP)

Washington — Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are seeking information about alleged political interference by former Attorney General Loretta Lynch into the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa and other lawmakers are seeking details about communications in which Lynch reportedly assured Democratic operatives that she would keep the FBI’s Clinton investigation from “going too far.”

The senators cited stories in The New York Times and The Washington Post about a supposed Russian intelligence document saying Lynch had given assurances to the Clinton campaign about the FBI’s investigation. The Post reported that the FBI considered the document bad intelligence and possibly even a fake sent to confuse the bureau.

The questions about Lynch’s conduct are part of a broader examination of President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, who led the Clinton inquiry.

The senators sent letters to Lynch, a former Clinton campaign staffer and two officials from the Open Society Foundation, a group supported by billionaire and Democratic donor George Soros.

The letters are signed by Grassley and Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the panel’s senior Democrat, as well as Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C, and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I. Graham and Whitehouse lead a crime and terrorism subcommittee.

