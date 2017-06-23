Eli Murphy, right, leans in to give Sierra Ricci the traditional king and queen kiss at the National Marbles Championship in Wildwood, N.J., June 22, 2017. Ricci and Eli Murphy, both of Allegheny County Pa., won the girls and boys championship of the 94th annual National Marbles Tournament. (Photo: Dale Gerhard / AP)

Wildwood, N.J. — A boy and girl from western Pennsylvania have won the 94th annual National Marbles Tournament along the New Jersey shore.

Officials in Wildwood say 14-year-old Eli Murphy, of Pittsburgh, defeated Josh Frazho, of Flushing, Michigan, in the boys final on Thursday. Twelve-year-old Sierra Ricci, of Shaler Township, Pennsylvania, defeated 13-year-old Lauren Shutey, of Pittsburgh, in the girls division.

By tradition, the boy champ kissed the girl champion on the cheek.

