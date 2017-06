Jacksonville, Fla. — A video going viral on Facebook shows a Florida police officer threatening to jail a young black man for jaywalking.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s spokeswoman Melisssa Bujeda said Wednesday they’re “aware of this video and an administrative review is being conducted.”

In the video, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer J.S. Bolen tells 21-year-old Devonte Shipman he could take him to jail for “disobeying a direct order” after stopping him for crossing a street without waiting for a walk signal.

Shipman told the Miami Herald he recorded last week’s encounter. In the video, viewed more than 500,000 times, the officer threatens to arrest Shipman for resisting when he questions the stop.

“Just from everything that’s been going on nowadays with police and civilians, I wanted to make sure I was recorded,” Shipman said. “There’s no telling what he would’ve done if I wasn’t recording.”

Bolen ticketed Shipman for jaywalking and for not carrying his driver’s license and exhibiting it on demand, citing a statute that applies to drivers, not walkers.

“This type of policing destroys trust in communities of color,” the ACLU of Florida tweeted, calling for “diversity and community policing training” in Jacksonville law enforcement.

