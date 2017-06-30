Detail of claw marks and a blood stain are shown in Zach Landis' bedroom Friday, June 30, 2017, in Anchorage, Alaska. He said a bear broke through both a screen and the glass pane of a garden-level window on June 26, and left the claw marks and blood on the wall as it scrambled to get back outside. (Photo: Mark Thiessen / AP)

Anchorage, Alaska — A huge crash jolted 11-year-old Zach Landis awake in his Anchorage home, but it soon became clear this wasn’t an ordinary intruder or even his sisters playing a trick on him.

A black bear had just broken through the garden-level window of Zach’s tiny bedroom and was whimpering like a scared dog in the room. The boy screamed, and the man-sized animal bolted out the window and disappeared.

The boy scrambled over shattered glass and ran upstairs to tell his parents. His father called police after seeing the damage left behind. No one was hurt, just shaken up.

The Monday night incident is the latest encounter between bears and humans this summer in the nation’s largest state, including four bear maulings in the last two weeks.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2utgN2h