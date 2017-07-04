A girl keys in her ID for a school lunch in Santa Fe. New Mexico is the first state to outlaw shaming kids for unpaid meals. (Photo: Morgan Lee / AP)

Santa Fe, N.M. — Teaching assistant Kelvin Holt watched as a preschool student fell to the back of a cafeteria line during breakfast in Killeen, Texas, as if trying to hide.

“The cash register woman says to this 4-year-old girl, ‘You have no money,’ ” said Holt, describing the incident last year. A milk carton was taken away, and her food dumped in the trash. “She did not protest, other than to walk away in tears.”

Holt has joined a chorus of outrage against lunchroom practices that can humiliate children as public school districts across the United States rethink how they cope with unpaid student lunch debts.

The U.S. Agriculture Department is requiring districts to adopt policies this month for addressing meal debts and to inform parents at the start of the academic year.

The agency is not specifically barring most of the embarrassing tactics, such as serving cheap sandwiches in place of hot meals or sending students home with conspicuous debt reminders, such as hand stamps. But it is encouraging schools to work more closely with parents to address delinquent accounts and ensure children don’t go hungry.

“Rather than a hand stamp on a kid to say, ‘I need lunch money,’ send an email or a text message to the parent,” said Tina Namian, who oversees the federal agency’s school meals policy branch.

Some states are taking matters into their own hands, with New Mexico this year becoming the first to outlaw school meal shaming and several others weighing similar laws.

Free and reduced-price meals funded by the Agriculture Department’s National School Lunch Program shield the poorest kids from so-called lunch shaming. Kids can eat for free if a family of four earns less than about $32,000 a year, or at a discount if earnings are under $45,000.

It’s households with slightly higher incomes that are more likely to struggle, experts on poverty and nutrition say.

The debate over debts and child nutrition has spilled into state legislatures and reached Capitol Hill, as child advocacy groups question whether schools should be allowed to single out, in any way, a child whose family has not paid for meals.

“You don’t take away food from children. You feed them and you settle the bill later,” said Jennifer Ramo of New Mexico Appleseed, an advocacy group on poverty issues.

New Mexico’s anti-meal-shaming law directs schools to work directly with parents to address payments and requires that children get a healthy, balanced meal regardless of whether debts are paid on time.

Elsewhere, the California Senate in May approved a bill that prevents schools from denying lunch if a parent or guardian has not paid. Texas recently adopted a grace period for students to keep eating cafeteria food while debt payments are negotiated with parents.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uHTh1u