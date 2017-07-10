This still frame from video provided by KMGH-TV shows a teen staffer at a Colorado camp, who gave only his first name, Dylan, describing how he fought off a bear after waking up to find the animal biting his head and trying to drag him away at the camp near Ward, Colo., Sunday, July 9, 2017. The 19-year-old was awakened around 4 a.m. to a "crunching sound" with his head inside the mouth of the bear, which was trying to pull him out of his sleeping bag as he slept outside at the camp 48 miles (77 kilometers) northwest of Denver. (Photo: AP)

Ward, Colo. — A bear believed to be the one that attacked a Colorado camp staffer, biting him on the head, has been trapped and killed by wildlife officers.

The bear was trapped at around 4:30 a.m. Monday at Glacier View Ranch where the 19-year-old was attacked as he slept outside. The attack happened at about the same time the day before at the camp 48 miles (77 kilometers) northwest of Denver

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill says the teen saw the captured bear and also believed it was the same one.

Black bears aren’t usually aggressive but have attacked several people in the West in recent weeks.

Wildlife officials will use DNA to verify bear’s identity and look at whether it was sick or injured, which might explain its unusual behavior.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2v4A5v3