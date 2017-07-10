Haulover Beach, Fla. — A man swimming at a south Florida beach was bitten on both legs by a shark.
WPLG-TV reports that Lt. Felipe Lay of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says the unidentified man was swimming Sunday afternoon off Haulover Beach when he was attacked.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Ocean Rescue lifeguards say they became aware of a shark lurking in the water and immediately began alerting bathers to get out of the water. Officials say the bull shark was 4-to-5 feet.
Officials say the man, who was able to get out of the water and get aid from lifeguards, was taken to Aventura Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials say the shark attack is the first reported at Haulover Beach, 9 miles north of Miami Beach.
