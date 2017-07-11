Whitmire (Photo: Tonya Wise/Invision/AP)

New York — There’s a frog in a lot of throats across the country as news has circulated that Kermit the Frog is getting a new voice.

ABC News and The Hollywood Reporter report that Steve Whitmire has left his role giving life to the iconic green Muppet. Whitmire has voiced and made the character move since Muppets creator Jim Henson’s death in 1990.

A Muppets Studio spokeswoman told the outlets that longtime Muppets performer Matt Vogel will be taking over the role. Vogel has voiced such characters as Big Bird, Robin the Frog and The Count.

Joe Hennes, the co-owner, senior contributor and editor of ToughPigs.com , a website for Muppet fans, said the reaction among fans has been cautiously optimistic.

“They’re obviously sad about the news but they’re excited to see what’s going to happen. There’s a much larger sense of optimism about what’s coming up next for the Muppets,” he said.

Matt Vogel as the voice of Count Von Count performs during the 2014 Winter Television Critics Association tour on January 21, 2014 in Pasadena, California. (Photo: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images file photo)

Representatives for Disney, which owns Muppets Studio, didn’t return a request for comment Tuesday about the motivation behind the move. The Muppets have been putting out short weekly YouTube videos called “Thought of the Week “ and Hennes said the new Kermit will likely debut there next week.

In addition to Kermit, Whitmire had voiced grumpy critic Statler, Rizzo the Rat, the always-startled Beaker and other characters for the Muppets.

Kermit made his debut in a 1955 television comedy called “Sam and Friends,” which aired locally in Washington, D.C., but he looked more lizardlike back then. Kermit was fashioned from an old coat belonging to Henson’s mother and was named after one of Henson’s childhood friends.

