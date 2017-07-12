Olympia, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol says troopers and other officers are responding to an incident at the state Capitol campus in Olympia.

Patrol spokesman Kyle Moore told The Associated Press that he didn’t immediately know what prompted the police response Wednesday morning. He says the state Department of Enterprise has initiated a campus-wide lockdown.

Authorities are telling people to remain in buildings. They’re also asking the public not to come to campus.

Moore says Gov. Jay Inslee and first lady Trudi Inslee are safe.

