In this aerial photo, debris is strewn about after a sinkhole damaged two homes in Land O' Lakes, Fla. on Friday, July 14, 2017. A sinkhole that started out the size of a small swimming pool and continued to grow has swallowed a home in Florida and severely damaged another. (Photo: LUIS SANTANA / AP)

Miami — A sinkhole that started out the size of a small swimming pool and continued to grow in Florida swallowed a boat, destroyed two homes and prompted officials to evacuate residents from 10 other homes on Friday.

Dramatic video showed the home, north of Tampa in Pasco County, collapsing into the hole on Friday morning. The hole quickly grew to 200 feet (60 meters) wide and 50 feet (15 meters) deep.

Pasco County Fire Chief Shawn Whited told reporters that no one was at the home when crews arrived just after 7:30 a.m. Someone had called about a “depression” under a boat parked next to the house in Lake Padgett Estates in Land O’Lakes. Within minutes, he said, “the hole opened up.” The boat fell in.

Firefighters were able to get two dogs out of the home and retrieve some belongings before the home started collapsing into the quickly expanding hole.

County property records show there was a sinkhole previously at the property where the house was swallowed up, and that it had been “stabilized,” in 2012. The home last sold in 2015, according to records.

Sinkholes are stabilized by boring holes into the ground and injecting concrete

Kevin Guthrie, Pasco County’s assistant county administrator for public safety, said 11 homes in the neighborhood have been tagged unsafe and the residents have been voluntarily evacuated. He said firefighters and deputies helped people get some of their belongings out of their homes.

“It was frightening,” Guthrie said. “The people coming out of those houses were frightened. Mother Nature is going to take what Mother Nature takes.”

Officials say Duke Energy cut power to about 100 homes in the neighborhood

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vlEWbl