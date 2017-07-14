Pope Francis, right, and Rwanda's President Paul Kagame exchange gifts during a private audience at the Vatican, Monday March 20, 2017. (Photo: Tony Gentile / AP)

Kigali, Rwanda — Rwanda’s president is already claiming victory in next month’s election.

President Paul Kagame told supporters at his first campaign rally Friday that the results of the vote were already known in 2015, when Rwandans petitioned Parliament to change the constitution to allow him to run again.

Kagame says his critics cannot change the will of the people.

The government earlier this month disqualified all but three candidates for the Aug. 4 election, saying they didn’t fulfil requirements such as collecting enough supporting signatures. Critics say the government is leaving no room for competition.

Kagame has been in power since the end of the East African nation’s genocide in 1994. He is widely expected to win another term.

The amended constitution allows him to remain in power until 2034.

