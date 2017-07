Gov. Chris Christie attends the game between the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field on July 18, 2017, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo: Mike Stobe / Getty Images)

New York — Fans at the Cardinals-Mets game cheered when a man neatly caught a foul ball at Citi Field — until they realized it was Chris Christie.

The New Jersey governor then got loudly booed Tuesday night.

The ovation quickly turned sour after Christie stood up and slapped hands with another fan. No matter that Christie gave the souvenir to a kid.

Christie was sitting in the third row, near the New York dugout. In the third inning, St. Louis rookie Paul DeJong lifted a high foul that bounced in the stands, and Christie reached out with his left hand and snagged it.

The embattled Republican recently tried out for a spot on popular sports talk radio station WFAN in New York.

