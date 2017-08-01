Lyons, Ohio — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy pursuing a stolen vehicle was shot and wounded in northwest Ohio, leading to a search for a suspect near the Michigan state line.

The Fulton County sheriff says one of his deputies was shot Monday night after trying to pull over the vehicle in the village of Lyons, roughly 25 miles west of Toledo.

Sheriff Roy Miller tells WTOL-TV that the driver and a passenger fled the vehicle, and someone fired at the deputy. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Ohio troopers joined authorities from three counties to search for an 18-year-old driver suspected in the shooting but didn’t immediately find him. The passenger was taken into custody.

