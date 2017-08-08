Springfield, N.J. — A New Jersey mom is accused of abandoning her 10-year-old son with special needs in the woods near a military base.
State police say the boy was found Thursday by a passing motorist who saw him walking in the woods near the visitors center at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.
The child was treated there for minor injuries. Officials say they located his mother, 39-year-old Millville Township resident Debra Wisler, after he gave them her name.
State police say Wisler abandoned the boy after she found out he wasn’t eligible for a children’s program at the base. She’s charged with child endangerment.
A telephone number for Wisler could not be located Tuesday, and it wasn’t known if she’s retained an attorney.
The child has been placed in a temporary home.
