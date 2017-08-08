President Donald Trump is retweeting a Fox News report based on anonymous U.S. intelligence sources. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has vowed a crackdown on leaks of government information. (Photo: Evan Vucci / AP file)

Bridgewater, N.J. — President Donald Trump is retweeting a Fox News report based on anonymous U.S. intelligence sources, despite his attorney general’s pledge to clamp down on government leaks.

On Tuesday, Trump retweeted a story that said U.S. spy agencies have detected North Korea “loading two anti-ship cruise missiles on a patrol boat on the country’s east coast just days ago.” The story was attributed to anonymous U.S. officials.

Asked about it on “Fox & Friends,” U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said, “I can’t talk about anything that’s classified.”

It’s unclear if the information is classified. The U.S. military routinely discloses information about North Korea missile movements and launches. The type of missile movements in the story appears fairly routine.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has vowed a crackdown on leaks of government information.

