Riley, a basset hound, exits Noah Scalin's "The Hand That Feeds" at Dogumenta (I) NYC, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in New York. (Photo: Mary Altaffer / AP)

New York — You won’t find any pictures of dogs playing poker at DoGUMENTA.

A three-day art exhibition curated expressly for dogs is attracting hundreds of canines to a marina in lower Manhattan, where hounds and terriers are feasting their eyes, and in some cases their mouths, on nearly a dozen masterpieces created expressly for them.

Colby, a Danish Swedish farm dog, marks his territory on Merav Ezer's "The Barking Project" at Dogumenta. (Photo: Mary Altaffer / AP)

A dog sits on Paul Vinet's "Fountain" at Dogumenta (I) NYC, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in New York. (Photo: Mary Altaffer / AP)

The idea is the brainchild of former Washington Post art critic Jessica Dawson, who says she was inspired by her rescue dog Rocky, a tiny morkie (Yorkie-Maltese mix), who regularly joins her at exhibits of the human variety.

“When Rocky accompanied me on my gallery visits I noticed that he was having a much better time than I was,” explains Dawson, who moved to New York four years ago.

April Moon, a Chihuahua, poses for a photo on Graham Caldwell's "The Conclave." (Photo: Mary Altaffer / AP)

Kathryn Cornelius, center, performs "Sit, Stay, Heal" at Dogumenta NYC, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in New York. (Photo: Mary Altaffer / AP)

Organizers of the exhibit, which takes its name from Documenta, which takes place every five years in Kassel, Germany, and put on by Arts at Brookfield, staggered the arrival times of the dogs to keep things orderly.

The 10 works of art at the outdoor exhibit were all strategically placed at eye-level for the canines.

Hudson, a French bulldog, takes a bite off Dana Sherwood's "Confections of Canines and Kings" at Dogumenta (I) NYC, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in New York. (Photo: Mary Altaffer / AP)

Jax Reilly, a black labrador, cools off in Eleanna Anagnos' "Penumbra Oasis." (Photo: Mary Altaffer / AP)

At another exhibit, four-legged art critics were lifting their hind legs and “expressing” themselves on a work called “Fountain.” As the dogs left their marks, scribbles of blue streaks were left behind on the white blocks.

Bug, a domestic short hair cat, inspects Noah Scalin's "The Hand That Feeds" at Dogumenta New York City. Friday, The art show, featuring 10 sculptures and installations created specifically for dogs, will be on display at Brookfield Place in Lower Manhattan from Aug. 11 through 13. (Photo: Mary Altaffer / AP)

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uyjqjA