James Alex Fields Jr. (Photo: Albermale County Jail)

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer called the killing of a 32-year-old woman and the injury of others by a vehicle at a rally in the city a “terrorist attack with a car used as a weapon.”

He made the comments in an interview Sunday with NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Heather Heyer died when a car rammed into a group of people who were protesting the presence of white supremacists who had gathered in the city for a rally. The rally’s purpose was to condemn a decision by the city to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The man accused of ramming his car into the crowd has been identified as a 20-year-old James Alex Fields, Jr., of Maumee, Ohio.

Fields was charged with second degree murder and police said they are treating the investigation as a homicide. Maumee is a suburb of Toledo, about 70 miles southwest of Detroit.

Fields told his mother, Samantha Bloom, that he was planning to attend an alt-right rally, according to The Blade of Toledo.

"I try to stay out of his political views. I don't get too involved,” she said.

"I told him to be careful ... if they are going to rally, to make sure he is doing it peacefully," she said.

Videos by bystanders captured parts of the vehicle's swift acceleration into a crowd that was protesting a rally of white national and other right-wing groups. Some of those in the white national groups carried shields adorned with a version of the Detroit Red Wings logo.

The vehicle registered to Fields, a gray Dodge Challenger, was stopped in the roadway moments before it sped off. After the collisions, it backed out the way it came. Fields was arrested a short time later.

According to a report in the Washington Post, Fields' father was killed by a drunk driver before his birth and he was raised by his mother in Northern Kentucky. The Post attributed the information to an uncle of Fields who wished to remain anonymous.

It was not immediately clear what brought him to Northwest Ohio or when he arrived. Fields is expected to be arraigned on multiple charges on Monday.

Meanwhile, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will visit two Charlottesville churches and speak to congregants following the violent clashes responsible for as many as 3 deaths.

In addition to Heyer, two state troopers were killed when a police helicopter crashed into the woods.

The governor’s office says in a release that Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam will join McAuliffe at both Sunday services.

McAuliffe and Northam are scheduled to visit Mount Zion First African Baptist Church and First Baptist Church.

