White nationalists clash with protesters at Charlottesville rally
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" exchange insults with counter-protesters as they enter Lee Park during the "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. After clashes with anti-facist protesters and police the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Lee Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is slated to be removed.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Hundreds of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members
Hundreds of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" are confronted by protesters as they march down East Market Street toward Lee Park during the "United the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
A white nationalist demonstrator with a helmet and
A white nationalist demonstrator with a helmet and shield walks into Lee Park.  Steve Helber, AP
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" exchange insluts with counter-protesters as they attempt to guard the entrance to Lee Park during the "Unite the Right" rally.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
A white nationalist demonstrator walks into Lee Park
A white nationalist demonstrator walks into Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Hundreds of people chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday after violence erupted at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.  Steve Helber, AP
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" with body armor and combat weapons evacuate comrades who were pepper sprayed after the "Unite the Right" rally was delcared a unlawful gathering by Virginia State Police August 12, 2017.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
A counter-demonstrator marches down the street after
A counter-demonstrator marches down the street after the "Unite the Right" rally, a gathering of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" was declared an unlawful gathering August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Protesters march in Charlottesville, Virginia on August
Protesters march in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 12, 2017. A picturesque Virginia city braced Saturday for a flood of white nationalist demonstrators as well as counter-protesters, declaring a local emergency as law enforcement attempted to quell early violent clashes.  PAUL J. RICHARDS, AFP/Getty Images
White nationalist demonstrators guard the entrance
White nationalist demonstrators guard the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.  Steve Helber, AP
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counter-protesters as they enter Lee Park during the "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
White nationalist demonstrators clash with a counter
White nationalist demonstrators clash with a counter demonstrator as he throws a newspaper box at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.  Steve Helber, AP
A counter demonstrator is splashed with water after
A counter demonstrator is splashed with water after he was hit by pepper spray from an white nationalist demonstrator after he threw a water bottle.  Steve Helber, AP
A counter demonstrator uses a lighted spray can against
A counter demonstrator uses a lighted spray can against a white nationalist demonstrator at the entrance to Lee Park.  Steve Helber, AP
A white nationalist demonstrator helps a demonstrator
A white nationalist demonstrator helps a demonstrator after a clash with counter demonstrators.  Steve Helber, AP
Anti-fascist counter-protesters wait outside Lee Park
Anti-fascist counter-protesters wait outside Lee Park to hurl insults as white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" are forced out after the "Unite the Right" rally was declared an unlawful gathering.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" exchange insults with counter-protesters.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" with body armor and combat weapons take refuge in an alleyway after the "Unite the Right" rally was delcared a unlawful gathering by Virginia State Police.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counter-protesters in the street.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" take refuge in an alleyway after being hit with pepper spray.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
White nationalist demonstrators use shields as they
White nationalist demonstrators use shields as they guard the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va.  Steve Helber, AP
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counter-protesters.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" exchange insults with counter-protesters.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
An anti-fascist counter-protester hurls a newspaper
An anti-fascist counter-protester hurls a newspaper box toward white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" during the "Unite the Right" rally outside Lee Park August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with police as they are forced out of Lee Park after the "Unite the Right" rally was declared an unlawful gathering August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. After clashes with anti-facist protesters and police the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Lee Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is slated to be removed.  Chip Somodevilla
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counter-protesters as they enter Lee Park.  Chip Somodevilla
A vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating
A vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.  Ryan M. Kelly, AP
A vehicle reverses after driving into a group of protesters
A vehicle reverses after driving into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally.  Ryan M. Kelly, AP
People receive first-aid after a car ran into a crowd
People receive first-aid after a car ran into a crowd of protesters.  PAUL J. RICHARDS, AFP/Getty Images
Rescue workers and volunteer medics tend to people
Rescue workers and volunteer medics tend to people who were injured when a car plowed through a crowd of anti-facist counter-demonstrators.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Rescue workers and medics tend to many people who were
Rescue workers and medics tend to many people who were injured when a car plowed through a crowd of anti-facist counter-demonstrators.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
People receive first-aid after a car accident ran into
People receive first-aid after a car accident ran into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, VA on August 12, 2017.  PAUL J. RICHARDS, AFP/Getty Images
Injured people receive first-aid after a car accident
Injured people receive first-aid after a car accident ran into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, VA.  PAUL J. RICHARDS, AFP/Getty Images
Rescue workers and medics tend to many people who were
Rescue workers and medics tend to many people who were injured when a car plowed through a crowd of anti-facist counter-demonstrators.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Protesters use their banners to block the view of victims
Protesters use their banners to block the view of victims injured when a car plowed through a crowd of demonstrators.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Volunteers help a victim after a car plowed through
Volunteers help a victim after a car plowed through a crowd.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Rescue workers move victims on stretchers after car
Rescue workers move victims on stretchers after car plowed through a crowd of counter-demonstrators marching through the downtown shopping district August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.  Chip Somodevilla
A protester wearing a pistol on his hip stands near
A protester wearing a pistol on his hip stands near the location where a car plowed into a crowd of protestors.  Win McNamee, Getty Images
The car that plowed through a crowd of protesters marching
The car that plowed through a crowd of protesters marching through a downtown shopping district is seen after the vehicle was stopped by police several blocks away.  Win McNamee, Getty Images
A Virginia State Police officer in riot gear keeps
A Virginia State Police officer in riot gear keeps watch from the top of an armored vehicle after car plowed through a crowd of counter-demonstrators.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Members of the Virginia National Guard wear body armor
Members of the Virginia National Guard wear body armor and carry riot shields while standing guard on the pedestrian mall following violence at the United the Right rally.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
President Donald Trump speak to members of the media
President Donald Trump speak to members of the media regarding the on going situation in Charlottesville, Va.  Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP
Authorities work near the scene of a deadly helicopter
Authorities work near the scene of a deadly helicopter crash near Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday Aug. 12, 2017.  Shelby Lum, AP
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe addresses a news conference
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe addresses a news conference concerning the white nationalist rally and violence in Charlottesville.  Steve Helber, AP
Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas spoke after
Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas spoke after Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe spoke.  Win McNamee, Getty Images
Flowers and other mementos are left at a makeshift
Flowers and other mementos are left at a makeshift memorial for the victims after a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally earlier in the day in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.  Steve Helber, AP
A man tends a makeshift candlelight vigil for those
A man tends a makeshift candlelight vigil for those who died and were injured when a car plowed into a crowd of anti-fascist counter-demonstrators marching near a downtown shopping area August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.  Win McNamee, Getty Images
    Charlottesville, VA —  A car rammed into a crowd of protesters and a state police helicopter crashed into the woods Saturday as tension boiled over at a white supremacist rally. The violent day left three dead, dozens injured and this usually quiet college town a bloodied symbol of the nation’s roiling racial and political divisions.

    The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade — including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan — who descended on the city to “take America back” by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue. Hundreds came to protest against the racism. There were street brawls and violent clashes; the governor declared a state of emergency, police in riot gear ordered people out and helicopters circled overhead.

    Peaceful protesters were marching downtown, carrying signs that read “black lives matter” and “love.” A silver Dodge Challenger suddenly came barreling through “a sea of people” and smashed into another car, said Matt Korbon, a 22-year-old University of Virginia student.

    The impact hurled people into the air and blew off their shoes. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed as she crossed the street.

    “It was a wave of people flying at me,” said Sam Becker, 24, sitting in the emergency room to be treated for leg and hand injuries.

    Those left standing scattered, screaming and running for safety. Video caught the car reversing, hitting more people, its windshield splintered from the collision and bumper dragging on the pavement. Medics carried the injured, bloodied and crying, away as a police tank rolled down the street.

    The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old who recently moved to Ohio from where he grew up in Kentucky, was charged with second-degree murder and other counts. Field’s mother, Samantha Bloom, told The Associated Press on Saturday night that she knew her son was attending a rally in Virginia but didn’t know it was a white supremacist rally.

    “I thought it had something to do with Trump. Trump’s not a white supremacist,” said Bloom, who became visibly upset as she learned of the injuries and deaths at the rally.

    “He had an African-American friend so …,” she said before her voice trailed off. She added that she’d be surprised if her son’s views were that far right.

    His arrest capped off hours of unrest. Hundreds of people threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays. Some came prepared for a fight, with body armor and helmets. Videos that ricocheted around the world on social media showed people beating each other with sticks and shields.

    Red Wings decry use of logo at white nationalist rally

    Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Charlottesville Mayor Michael Signer, both Democrats, lumped the blame squarely on the rancor that has seeped into American politics and the white supremacists who came from out of town into their city, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, home to Monticello, Thomas Jefferson’s plantation.

    “There is a very sad and regrettable coarseness in our politics that we’ve all seen too much of today,” Signer said at a press conference. “Our opponents have become our enemies, debate has become intimidation.”

    Some of the white nationalists at Saturday’s rally cited President Donald Trump’s victory after a campaign of racially-charged rhetoric as validation for their beliefs.

    Trump criticized the violence in a tweet Saturday, followed by a press conference and a call for “a swift restoration of law and order.”

    “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides,” he said.

    The “on many sides” ending of his statement drew the ire of his critics, who said he failed to specifically denounce white supremacy and equated those who came to protest racism with the white supremacists. The Rev. Jesse Jackson noted that Trump for years questioned President Barack Obama’s citizenship and his legitimacy as the first black president, and has fanned the flames of white resentment.

    “We are in a very dangerous place right now,” Jackson said. McAuliffe said at Saturday’s press conference that he spoke to Trump on the phone, and insisted that the president must work to combat hate.

    Trump said he agreed with McAuliffe “that the hate and the division must stop and must stop right now.”

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced late Saturday that federal authorities will pursue a civil rights investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

    The violence and deaths in Charlottesville strike at the heart of American law and justice,” Sessions wrote. “When such actions arise from racial bigotry and hatred, they betray our core values and cannot be tolerated.”

    Oren Segal, who directs the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, said multiple white power groups gathered in Charlottesville, including members of neo-Nazi organizations, racist skinheads and KKK factions. The white nationalist organizations Vanguard America and Identity Evropa; the Southern nationalist League of the South; the National Socialist Movement; the Traditionalist Workers Party; and the Fraternal Order of Alt Knights also were on hand, he said.

    “We anticipated this event being the largest white supremacist gathering in over a decade,” Segal said. “Unfortunately, it appears to have become the most violent as well.”

    On the other side, anti-fascist demonstrators also gathered, but they generally aren’t organized like white nationalist factions, said Heidi Beirich of the Southern Poverty Law Center.

    In addition to Fields, at least three more men were arrested in connection to the protests.

    The Virginia State Police announced late Saturday that Troy Dunigan, a 21-year-old from Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with disorderly conduct; Jacob L. Smith, a 21-year-old from Louisa, Virginia, was charged with assault and battery; and James M. O’Brien, 44, of Gainesville, Florida, was charged with carrying a concealed handgun.

    Just as the city seemed like to be quieting down, black smoke billowed out from the tree tops just outside of town as a Virginia State Police helicopter crashed into the woods.

    Robby E. Noll, who lives in the county just outside Charlottesville, heard the helicopter sputtering.

    “I turned my head to the sky. You could tell he was struggling to try to get control of it,” he said.

    He said pieces of the helicopter started to break off as it fell from the sky.

    Both troopers onboard, Lieutenant H. Jay Cullen, 48, and Berke M.M. Bates, one day shy of his 41st birthday, were killed. Police said the helicopter had been deployed to the violent protests in the city, which has been caught in the middle of the nation’s culture wars since it decided earlier this year to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, enshrined in bronze on horseback in the city’s Emancipation Park.

    In May, a torch-wielding group that included prominent white nationalist Richard Spencer gathered around the statue for a nighttime protest, and in July, about 50 members of a North Carolina-based KKK group traveled there for a rally. Spencer returned for Saturday’s protest, and denied all responsibility for the violence. He blamed the police.

    Signer said the white supremacist groups who came into his city to spread hate “are on the losing side of history.”

    “Tomorrow will come and we will emerge,” he said, “I can promise you, stronger than ever.”

    Four-hundred miles away, the mayor of Lexington, Kentucky, hinted that the white supremacists might get the opposite of what they’d hoped for.

    Mayor Jim Gray announced on Twitter that he would work to remove the confederate monument at his county’s courthouse.

    “Today’s events in Virginia remind us that we must bring our country together by condemning violence, white supremacists and Nazi hate groups,” he wrote. “We cannot let them define our future.”

    Associated Press writers Alan Suderman in Richmond, Virginia, Heidi Brown in Charlottesville, Claire Galofaro in Louisville, Kentucky, and John Seewer in Maumee, Ohio, contributed to this report.

