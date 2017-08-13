White nationalists clash with protesters at Charlottesville rally
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" exchange insults with counter-protesters as they enter Lee Park during the "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. After clashes with anti-facist protesters and police the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Lee Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is slated to be removed.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Hundreds of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members
Hundreds of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" are confronted by protesters as they march down East Market Street toward Lee Park during the "United the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
A white nationalist demonstrator with a helmet and
A white nationalist demonstrator with a helmet and shield walks into Lee Park.  Steve Helber, AP
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" exchange insluts with counter-protesters as they attempt to guard the entrance to Lee Park during the "Unite the Right" rally.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
A white nationalist demonstrator walks into Lee Park
A white nationalist demonstrator walks into Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Hundreds of people chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday after violence erupted at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.  Steve Helber, AP
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" with body armor and combat weapons evacuate comrades who were pepper sprayed after the "Unite the Right" rally was delcared a unlawful gathering by Virginia State Police August 12, 2017.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
A counter-demonstrator marches down the street after
A counter-demonstrator marches down the street after the "Unite the Right" rally, a gathering of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" was declared an unlawful gathering August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Protesters march in Charlottesville, Virginia on August
Protesters march in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 12, 2017. A picturesque Virginia city braced Saturday for a flood of white nationalist demonstrators as well as counter-protesters, declaring a local emergency as law enforcement attempted to quell early violent clashes.  PAUL J. RICHARDS, AFP/Getty Images
White nationalist demonstrators guard the entrance
White nationalist demonstrators guard the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.  Steve Helber, AP
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counter-protesters as they enter Lee Park during the "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
White nationalist demonstrators clash with a counter
White nationalist demonstrators clash with a counter demonstrator as he throws a newspaper box at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.  Steve Helber, AP
A counter demonstrator is splashed with water after
A counter demonstrator is splashed with water after he was hit by pepper spray from an white nationalist demonstrator after he threw a water bottle.  Steve Helber, AP
A counter demonstrator uses a lighted spray can against
A counter demonstrator uses a lighted spray can against a white nationalist demonstrator at the entrance to Lee Park.  Steve Helber, AP
A white nationalist demonstrator helps a demonstrator
A white nationalist demonstrator helps a demonstrator after a clash with counter demonstrators.  Steve Helber, AP
Anti-fascist counter-protesters wait outside Lee Park
Anti-fascist counter-protesters wait outside Lee Park to hurl insults as white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" are forced out after the "Unite the Right" rally was declared an unlawful gathering.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" exchange insults with counter-protesters.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" with body armor and combat weapons take refuge in an alleyway after the "Unite the Right" rally was delcared a unlawful gathering by Virginia State Police.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counter-protesters in the street.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" take refuge in an alleyway after being hit with pepper spray.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
White nationalist demonstrators use shields as they
White nationalist demonstrators use shields as they guard the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va.  Steve Helber, AP
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counter-protesters.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" exchange insults with counter-protesters.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
An anti-fascist counter-protester hurls a newspaper
An anti-fascist counter-protester hurls a newspaper box toward white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" during the "Unite the Right" rally outside Lee Park August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with police as they are forced out of Lee Park after the "Unite the Right" rally was declared an unlawful gathering August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. After clashes with anti-facist protesters and police the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Lee Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is slated to be removed.  Chip Somodevilla
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counter-protesters as they enter Lee Park.  Chip Somodevilla
A vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating
A vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.  Ryan M. Kelly, AP
A vehicle reverses after driving into a group of protesters
A vehicle reverses after driving into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally.  Ryan M. Kelly, AP
People receive first-aid after a car ran into a crowd
People receive first-aid after a car ran into a crowd of protesters.  PAUL J. RICHARDS, AFP/Getty Images
Rescue workers and volunteer medics tend to people
Rescue workers and volunteer medics tend to people who were injured when a car plowed through a crowd of anti-facist counter-demonstrators.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Rescue workers and medics tend to many people who were
Rescue workers and medics tend to many people who were injured when a car plowed through a crowd of anti-facist counter-demonstrators.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
People receive first-aid after a car accident ran into
People receive first-aid after a car accident ran into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, VA on August 12, 2017.  PAUL J. RICHARDS, AFP/Getty Images
Injured people receive first-aid after a car accident
Injured people receive first-aid after a car accident ran into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, VA.  PAUL J. RICHARDS, AFP/Getty Images
Rescue workers and medics tend to many people who were
Rescue workers and medics tend to many people who were injured when a car plowed through a crowd of anti-facist counter-demonstrators.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Protesters use their banners to block the view of victims
Protesters use their banners to block the view of victims injured when a car plowed through a crowd of demonstrators.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Volunteers help a victim after a car plowed through
Volunteers help a victim after a car plowed through a crowd.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Rescue workers move victims on stretchers after car
Rescue workers move victims on stretchers after car plowed through a crowd of counter-demonstrators marching through the downtown shopping district August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.  Chip Somodevilla
A protester wearing a pistol on his hip stands near
A protester wearing a pistol on his hip stands near the location where a car plowed into a crowd of protestors.  Win McNamee, Getty Images
The car that plowed through a crowd of protesters marching
The car that plowed through a crowd of protesters marching through a downtown shopping district is seen after the vehicle was stopped by police several blocks away.  Win McNamee, Getty Images
A Virginia State Police officer in riot gear keeps
A Virginia State Police officer in riot gear keeps watch from the top of an armored vehicle after car plowed through a crowd of counter-demonstrators.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Members of the Virginia National Guard wear body armor
Members of the Virginia National Guard wear body armor and carry riot shields while standing guard on the pedestrian mall following violence at the United the Right rally.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
President Donald Trump speak to members of the media
President Donald Trump speak to members of the media regarding the on going situation in Charlottesville, Va.  Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP
Authorities work near the scene of a deadly helicopter
Authorities work near the scene of a deadly helicopter crash near Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday Aug. 12, 2017.  Shelby Lum, AP
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe addresses a news conference
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe addresses a news conference concerning the white nationalist rally and violence in Charlottesville.  Steve Helber, AP
Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas spoke after
Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas spoke after Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe spoke.  Win McNamee, Getty Images
Flowers and other mementos are left at a makeshift
Flowers and other mementos are left at a makeshift memorial for the victims after a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally earlier in the day in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.  Steve Helber, AP
A man tends a makeshift candlelight vigil for those
A man tends a makeshift candlelight vigil for those who died and were injured when a car plowed into a crowd of anti-fascist counter-demonstrators marching near a downtown shopping area August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.  Win McNamee, Getty Images
    Richmond, Va. — The mother of the woman killed when a car plowed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally in Virginia said she doesn’t want people to be angry about her daughter’s death. Instead, she said she wants people to continue her daughter’s fight against injustice in a peaceful way.

    “I miss her so, so much, but I’m going to make her death worth something,” Susan Bro told The Associated Press in an interview Monday.

    Bro described her daughter, Heather Heyer, as a courageous, stubborn, and principled woman who was a firm believer in justice and equality who died Saturday for those beliefs. Bro said she would prefer to grieve in private, but felt compelled to try to follow her daughter’s example.

    “Let’s take from her death that we’re going to move forward in conversation. We’re going to move forward in understanding and listening to one another and seeing how we can come together,” Bro said.

    Heyer, 32, was among the hundreds of protesters who had gathered in Charlottesville to decry what was believed to be the largest gathering of white supremacists in a decade — including neo-Nazis, skinheads and Ku Klux Klan members — who descended on the city to rally against plans to remove a Confederate statue.

    Felicia Correa, a longtime friend of Heyer, said the slain woman was a “true American hero.”

    Heyer grew up in Greene County and worked as a legal assistant at a law firm. Her boss, Larry Miller, said the young woman was active in the firm’s bankruptcy practice and had a “big heart.”

    “She cares about the people we take care of. Just a great person,” he said.

    Two state troopers - Lt. H. Jay Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M. M. Bates - also died when their helicopter crashed in a wooded area while deployed as part of a large-scale police effort to contain Saturday’s violence. They were remembered for their commitment and love of their jobs.

    Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe knew both troopers personally and expressed grief over their deaths. McAuliffe frequently uses state police aircraft to travel the state and said Cullen, 48, had been one of his regular pilots. Before joining the aviation unit, Bates has been a member of the state trooper team that guards the governor and his family.

    “It was personal to me,” McAuliffe said Sunday morning at a church service. “We were very close.”

    Cullen was a 23-year veteran of the department and head of the aviation unit. He is survived by his wife and two sons. Berke joined the department in 2004, and is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

    “Both of them were great guys who loved what they were doing,” said Perry Benshoof, a retired trooper who worked with both.

    Craig Bates said his younger brother had always wanted to serve others and to fly.

    The younger Bates, who died one day short of his 41st birthday, worked for years as a trooper, first in Florida and then in Virginia. He’d recently gotten his pilot’s license so that he could apply to work for the department’s aviation unit. He got his wish, and joined the unit only last month.

    “It was the culmination of a lot of dreams come true,” Craig Bates said. “This is something that he truly wanted to do. It was much too short but I’m grateful for the fact that he was able to do that.”

