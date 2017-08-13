LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Bedminster, N.J. — The White House scrambled Sunday to elaborate on President Donald Trump’s response to deadly, race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, as he came under bipartisan scolding for not clearly condemning white supremacists and other hate groups immediately after the altercations.

As the chorus of criticism grew, White Houses aides were dispatched to the morning news shows, yet they struggled at times to explain the president’s position. A new White House statement on Sunday explicitly denounced the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazi groups, but it was attributed to an unnamed spokesperson and not the president himself.

Trump remained out of sight and silent, save for a few retweets. One was about two Virginia state policemen killed in a helicopter crash while monitoring the Charlottesville protests, another about a Justice Department probe into the violence.

In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns “in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides.”

Speaking slowly from his New Jersey golf club while on a 17-day working vacation, Trump added: “It’s been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump. Not Barack Obama. It’s been going on for a long, long time.”

The White House statement Sunday went further. “The president said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred and of course that includes white Supremacists, KKK, neo-Nazi and all extremist groups.” It added: “He called for national unity and bringing all Americans together.”

The White House did not attach a name to the statement. Usually, a statement would be signed by the press secretary or another staffer; not putting a name to one eliminates an individual’s responsibility for its truthfulness and often undercuts its significance.

Trump’s national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, said Sunday that he considered the attack to be terrorism. On Saturday, Trump had not responded to reporters’ shouted questions about terrorism.

“I certainly think anytime that you commit an attack against people to incite fear, it is terrorism,” McMaster told ABC’s “This Week.” ‘’It meets the definition of terrorism. But what this is, what you see here, is you see someone who is a criminal, who is committing a criminal act against fellow Americans.”

The president’s homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, defended the president’s initial statement by suggesting that some of the counter-protesters were violent, too. When pressed during a contentious interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” he specifically condemned the racist groups.

The president’s daughter and White House aide, Ivanka Trump, tweeted Sunday morning: “There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis.”

White nationalists clash with protesters at Charlottesville rally
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" exchange insults with counter-protesters as they enter Lee Park during the "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. After clashes with anti-facist protesters and police the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Lee Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is slated to be removed.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Hundreds of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members
Hundreds of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" are confronted by protesters as they march down East Market Street toward Lee Park during the "United the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Fullscreen
A white nationalist demonstrator with a helmet and
A white nationalist demonstrator with a helmet and shield walks into Lee Park.  Steve Helber, AP
Fullscreen
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" exchange insluts with counter-protesters as they attempt to guard the entrance to Lee Park during the "Unite the Right" rally.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Fullscreen
A white nationalist demonstrator walks into Lee Park
A white nationalist demonstrator walks into Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Hundreds of people chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday after violence erupted at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.  Steve Helber, AP
Fullscreen
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" with body armor and combat weapons evacuate comrades who were pepper sprayed after the "Unite the Right" rally was delcared a unlawful gathering by Virginia State Police August 12, 2017.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Fullscreen
A counter-demonstrator marches down the street after
A counter-demonstrator marches down the street after the "Unite the Right" rally, a gathering of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" was declared an unlawful gathering August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Protesters march in Charlottesville, Virginia on August
Protesters march in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 12, 2017. A picturesque Virginia city braced Saturday for a flood of white nationalist demonstrators as well as counter-protesters, declaring a local emergency as law enforcement attempted to quell early violent clashes.  PAUL J. RICHARDS, AFP/Getty Images
Fullscreen
White nationalist demonstrators guard the entrance
White nationalist demonstrators guard the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.  Steve Helber, AP
Fullscreen
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counter-protesters as they enter Lee Park during the "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Fullscreen
White nationalist demonstrators clash with a counter
White nationalist demonstrators clash with a counter demonstrator as he throws a newspaper box at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.  Steve Helber, AP
Fullscreen
A counter demonstrator is splashed with water after
A counter demonstrator is splashed with water after he was hit by pepper spray from an white nationalist demonstrator after he threw a water bottle.  Steve Helber, AP
Fullscreen
A counter demonstrator uses a lighted spray can against
A counter demonstrator uses a lighted spray can against a white nationalist demonstrator at the entrance to Lee Park.  Steve Helber, AP
Fullscreen
A white nationalist demonstrator helps a demonstrator
A white nationalist demonstrator helps a demonstrator after a clash with counter demonstrators.  Steve Helber, AP
Fullscreen
Anti-fascist counter-protesters wait outside Lee Park
Anti-fascist counter-protesters wait outside Lee Park to hurl insults as white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" are forced out after the "Unite the Right" rally was declared an unlawful gathering.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Fullscreen
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" exchange insults with counter-protesters.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Fullscreen
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" with body armor and combat weapons take refuge in an alleyway after the "Unite the Right" rally was delcared a unlawful gathering by Virginia State Police.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Fullscreen
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counter-protesters in the street.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Fullscreen
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" take refuge in an alleyway after being hit with pepper spray.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Fullscreen
White nationalist demonstrators use shields as they
White nationalist demonstrators use shields as they guard the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va.  Steve Helber, AP
Fullscreen
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counter-protesters.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Fullscreen
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" exchange insults with counter-protesters.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Fullscreen
An anti-fascist counter-protester hurls a newspaper
An anti-fascist counter-protester hurls a newspaper box toward white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" during the "Unite the Right" rally outside Lee Park August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Fullscreen
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with police as they are forced out of Lee Park after the "Unite the Right" rally was declared an unlawful gathering August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. After clashes with anti-facist protesters and police the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Lee Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is slated to be removed.  Chip Somodevilla
Fullscreen
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right"
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counter-protesters as they enter Lee Park.  Chip Somodevilla
Fullscreen
A vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating
A vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.  Ryan M. Kelly, AP
Fullscreen
A vehicle reverses after driving into a group of protesters
A vehicle reverses after driving into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally.  Ryan M. Kelly, AP
Fullscreen
People receive first-aid after a car ran into a crowd
People receive first-aid after a car ran into a crowd of protesters.  PAUL J. RICHARDS, AFP/Getty Images
Fullscreen
Rescue workers and volunteer medics tend to people
Rescue workers and volunteer medics tend to people who were injured when a car plowed through a crowd of anti-facist counter-demonstrators.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Rescue workers and medics tend to many people who were
Rescue workers and medics tend to many people who were injured when a car plowed through a crowd of anti-facist counter-demonstrators.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Fullscreen
People receive first-aid after a car accident ran into
People receive first-aid after a car accident ran into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, VA on August 12, 2017.  PAUL J. RICHARDS, AFP/Getty Images
Fullscreen
Injured people receive first-aid after a car accident
Injured people receive first-aid after a car accident ran into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, VA.  PAUL J. RICHARDS, AFP/Getty Images
Fullscreen
Rescue workers and medics tend to many people who were
Rescue workers and medics tend to many people who were injured when a car plowed through a crowd of anti-facist counter-demonstrators.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Protesters use their banners to block the view of victims
Protesters use their banners to block the view of victims injured when a car plowed through a crowd of demonstrators.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Volunteers help a victim after a car plowed through
Volunteers help a victim after a car plowed through a crowd.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Rescue workers move victims on stretchers after car
Rescue workers move victims on stretchers after car plowed through a crowd of counter-demonstrators marching through the downtown shopping district August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.  Chip Somodevilla
Fullscreen
A protester wearing a pistol on his hip stands near
A protester wearing a pistol on his hip stands near the location where a car plowed into a crowd of protestors.  Win McNamee, Getty Images
Fullscreen
The car that plowed through a crowd of protesters marching
The car that plowed through a crowd of protesters marching through a downtown shopping district is seen after the vehicle was stopped by police several blocks away.  Win McNamee, Getty Images
Fullscreen
A Virginia State Police officer in riot gear keeps
A Virginia State Police officer in riot gear keeps watch from the top of an armored vehicle after car plowed through a crowd of counter-demonstrators.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Members of the Virginia National Guard wear body armor
Members of the Virginia National Guard wear body armor and carry riot shields while standing guard on the pedestrian mall following violence at the United the Right rally.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Fullscreen
President Donald Trump speak to members of the media
President Donald Trump speak to members of the media regarding the on going situation in Charlottesville, Va.  Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP
Fullscreen
Authorities work near the scene of a deadly helicopter
Authorities work near the scene of a deadly helicopter crash near Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday Aug. 12, 2017.  Shelby Lum, AP
Fullscreen
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe addresses a news conference
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe addresses a news conference concerning the white nationalist rally and violence in Charlottesville.  Steve Helber, AP
Fullscreen
Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas spoke after
Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas spoke after Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe spoke.  Win McNamee, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Flowers and other mementos are left at a makeshift
Flowers and other mementos are left at a makeshift memorial for the victims after a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally earlier in the day in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.  Steve Helber, AP
Fullscreen
A man tends a makeshift candlelight vigil for those
A man tends a makeshift candlelight vigil for those who died and were injured when a car plowed into a crowd of anti-fascist counter-demonstrators marching near a downtown shopping area August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.  Win McNamee, Getty Images
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, said he spoke to Trump in the hours after the clashes and that he twice told the president “we have to stop this hateful speech, this rhetoric.” He said he urged Trump “to come out stronger” against the actions of white supremacists.

    On Saturday, Republicans joined Democrats in criticizing the president for not specifically calling out white nationalists. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., tweeted: “Mr. President - we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism.” Added Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.: “Nothing patriotic about #Nazis,the #KKK or #WhiteSupremacists It’s the direct opposite of what #America seeks to be.”

    The president did not have any public events on Sunday. White House staff did not share any information on his activities except that he and his staff were monitoring the aftermath of the violence in Virginia.

    White nationalists had assembled in Charlottesville to vent their frustration against the city’s plans to take down a statue of Confederal Gen. Robert E. Lee. Counter-protesters massed in opposition.

    Alt-right leader Richard Spencer and former Ku Klux Klan member David Duke attended the demonstrations. Duke told reporters that the white nationalists were working to “fulfill the promises of Donald Trump.”

    Trump’s initial comments drew praise from the neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer, which wrote: “Trump comments were good. He didn’t attack us. He just said the nation should come together. Nothing specific against us. … No condemnation at all.” The website had been promoting the Charlottesville demonstration as part of its “Summer of Hate” edition.

    Charlottesville Mayor Michael Singer, a Democrat, slammed Trump’s stance toward hate groups, saying on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he hopes Trump “looks himself in the mirror and thinks very deeply about who he consorted with.”

    “Old saying: when you dance with the devil, the devil doesn’t change, the devil changes you,” Signer said.

    Trump, as a presidential candidate, frequently came under scrutiny for being slow to offer his condemnation of white supremacists. His strongest denunciation of the movement has not come voluntarily, only when asked, and he occasionally trafficked in retweets of racist social media posts during his campaign. His chief strategist, Steve Bannon, once declared that his former news site, Breitbart, was “the platform for the alt-right.”

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2w4iiry