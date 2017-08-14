Photos on social media were being shared widely Saturday showing groups that had appropriated the logo during the protest. Some even altered the spokes in the winged wheel in a way that is reminiscent of the Nazi SS logo. (Photo: Twitter.com)

There was little trace Monday of the group calling itself the Detroit Right Wings, days after its slightly altered Detroit Red Wings logo showed up at the white nationalist rally in Virginia.

The group’s Twitter account with the logo, created just a month ago, was disabled over the weekend after the iconic winged wheel showed up on large signs carried by marchers in a white nationalist rally held in Charlottesville, Virginia.

It’s not clear if the marchers were members of the group.

The bio information listed for the Detroit Right Wings described it as a “fraternal organization of identitarians located in the state of Michigan.” It is considered a white nationalist movement. The logo also was featured on a Twitter account for another group, the Muskegon Minutemen, that also was removed over the weekend. The Minutemen bio listed it as “alt-right and pro-white.”

The Detroit Red Wings issued a statement Saturday disavowing the logo’s use at the rally and threatened legal action. The organization made no further statements on Monday.

Kyle Bristow, an attorney with the Michigan-based Foundation for the Market Place of Ideas, a legal nonprofit that has represented alt-rights groups in court, on Monday said he wasn’t familiar with Detroit Right Wings.

Kary Moss, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, said she had never heard of Detroit Right Wings either.

Heather Heyer, 32, of Virginia was killed at the rally when a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters.

