Donald Trump inauguration protests
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Signs that read in Spanish "No more wars," "No more
Signs that read in Spanish "No more wars," "No more deportations" and "No racism." hang from a fence in front of the U.S Embassy, during a march called by a local women's movement against U.S. President Donald Trump in Mexico City, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States Friday, Jan. 20 2017, amid apprehension in Mexico regarding his previous comments about Mexico and his promise to build a border wall to halt migration.  Eduardo Verdugo, AP
Fullscreen
A woman holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Trump,
A woman holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Trump, respect migrants" during a march called by a local women's movement against U.S. President Donald Trump in Mexico City, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States Friday, Jan. 20 2017, amid apprehension in Mexico regarding his previous comments about Mexico and his promise to build a border wall to halt migration.  Eduardo Verdugo, AP
Fullscreen
A speaker takes part in a demonstration against President
A speaker takes part in a demonstration against President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Seattle.  Ted S. Warren, AP
Fullscreen
Protesters rally at 555 California St., the only partially
Protesters rally at 555 California St., the only partially Trump-owned building in San Francisco, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Demonstrators also gathered Friday at San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza and across the bay in Oakland at the Ronald Dellums Federal Building.  Ben Margot, AP
Fullscreen
A man passes by graffiti depicting President Donald
A man passes by graffiti depicting President Donald Trump vandalized with paint, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.  Darko Vojinovic, AP
Fullscreen
Protesters, one dressed as President Donald Trump,
Protesters, one dressed as President Donald Trump, carry a coffin containing The Statue of Liberty down the streets of New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.  Max Becherer, AP
Fullscreen
People chant during a demonstration against President
People chant during a demonstration against President Donald Trump outside of Los Angeles City Hall on Jan. 20, 2017.  Justin Sullivan, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Anti-Trump protesters flee during clashes with police
Anti-Trump protesters flee during clashes with police in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2107.  Jewel Samad, Getty Images
Fullscreen
People protest following the inauguration of Donald
People protest following the inauguration of Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C.  Jessica Kourkounis, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Demonstrators protest following the inauguration of
Demonstrators protest following the inauguration of Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Trump became the 45th president of the United States.  Jessica Kourkounis, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Police stop protesters from passing through following
Police stop protesters from passing through following the inauguration of Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Trump became the 45th president of the United States.  Jessica Kourkounis, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Visitors to New York's Times Square watch a jumbotron
Visitors to New York's Times Square watch a jumbotron displaying the demonstration in Washington after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in New York.  Mary Altaffer, AP
Fullscreen
Protesters set a parked limousine on fire in downtown
Protesters set a parked limousine on fire in downtown Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, during the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Protesters registered their rage against the new president Friday in a chaotic confrontation with police who used pepper spray and stun grenades in a melee just blocks from Trump's inaugural parade route. Scores were arrested for trashing property and attacking officers.  Juliet Linderman, AP
Fullscreen
A protester faces off with a line of riot police during
A protester faces off with a line of riot police during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington.  John Minchillo, AP
Fullscreen
Protesters burn a mock American flag in front of the
Protesters burn a mock American flag in front of the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States Friday, Jan. 20 2017, amid apprehension in Mexico regarding his previous comments about Mexico and his promise to build a border wall to halt migration.  Marco Ugarte, AP
Fullscreen
A protester shields his mouth and nose from gas fired
A protester shields his mouth and nose from gas fired by police during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington.  John Minchillo, AP
Fullscreen
A protester stands in front of a riot police line during
A protester stands in front of a riot police line during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington.  John Minchillo, AP
Fullscreen
Police deploy smoke and pepper grenades during clashes
Police deploy smoke and pepper grenades during clashes with protesters in northwest Washington, D.C., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.  Mark Tenally, AP
Fullscreen
Women smack pinatas in the likeness of U.S. President
Women smack pinatas in the likeness of U.S. President Donald Trump in Mexico City, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States Friday, Jan. 20 2017, amid apprehension in Mexico regarding his previous comments about Mexico and his promise to build a border wall to halt migration.  Marco Ugarte, AP
Fullscreen
Protesters of the environmental organization Greenpeace
Protesters of the environmental organization Greenpeace display placards showing a part of an anti Donald Trump slogan at the Berlin Wall Memorial in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The full slogan reads: "Mr. President, walls divide, build bridges!"  Michael Sohn, AP
Fullscreen
Protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following
Protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C.  Spencer Platt, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Police try to remove demonstrators to let people into
Police try to remove demonstrators to let people into an inauguration gate.  Jose Luis Magana, AP
Fullscreen
Flares burn on a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump
Flares burn on a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest in front of the U.S. Consulate in Milan, Italy.  Luca Bruno, AP
Fullscreen
A man protests the inauguration of Donald Trump.
A man protests the inauguration of Donald Trump.  Joshua Lott, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Tyler Farmer, 7, attends a protest Friday, Jan. 20,
Tyler Farmer, 7, attends a protest Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn., organized to combat harsh rhetoric by Donald Trump. The protesters observed 15 minutes of silence during the time Trump took the oath of office in Washington.  Mark Humphrey, AP
Fullscreen
Protesters clash with police during the inauguration
Protesters clash with police during the inauguration of President Donald Trump.  Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Palestinians burn a poster showing President Donald
Palestinians burn a poster showing President Donald Trump during a protest in the west bank city of Bethlehem.  Mahmoud Illean, AP
Fullscreen
People protest the inauguration of President Donald
People protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump outside the U.S. Embassy in London, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.  Alastair Grant, AP
Fullscreen
People protest the inauguration of President Donald
People protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump outside the U.S. Embassy in London, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.  Alastair Grant, AP
Fullscreen
People chant slogans and display T-shirts reading "resist"
People chant slogans and display T-shirts reading "resist" at the beginning of the swearing-in ceremony of Donald Trump in front of the Capitol in Washington.  Brendan Smialowski, Getty Images
Fullscreen
People wear Trump face masks and hold anti-racist placards
People wear Trump face masks and hold anti-racist placards as they protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Embassy in London.  Alastair Grant, AP
Fullscreen
An effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump is
An effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on a bench before a protest in Panama City.  Arnulfo Franco, AP
Fullscreen
Demonstrators line up in a security checkpoint to see
Demonstrators line up in a security checkpoint to see the inauguration parade in Washington.  Jose Luis Magana, AP
Fullscreen
Pinatas in the likeness of U.S. President Donald Trump
Pinatas in the likeness of U.S. President Donald Trump hang on a length of wire during a protest in Mexico City, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Some Mexicans are apprehensive about Trump's comments that Mexicans are rapists and criminals and his promise to build a border wall to halt migration.  Marco Ugarte, AP
Fullscreen
People set fires in protest of the inauguration of
People set fires in protest of the inauguration of President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.  Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, Getty Images
Fullscreen
People protest the inauguration of Donald Trump in
People protest the inauguration of Donald Trump in front of the U.S. Consulate in Amsterdam.  Olaf Kraak, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Police officers clash with protesters after the inauguration
Police officers clash with protesters after the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.  Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, Getty Images
Fullscreen
People voice their opposition to new U.S. President
People voice their opposition to new U.S. President Donald Trump in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. Trump is for the most part unpopular in Germany, and in a recent interview threatened German automakers with import tariffs, setting the stage for a possible trade conflict.  Michele Tantussi, Getty Images
Fullscreen
People gather to protest U.S. President Donald Trump
People gather to protest U.S. President Donald Trump in Bristol, England.  Matt Cardy, Getty Images
Fullscreen
People protest the inauguration of President Donald
People protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump outside the U.S. Embassy in London, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.  Jack Taylor, Getty Images
Fullscreen
American residents in the Philippines Gabriel Ortiz,
American residents in the Philippines Gabriel Ortiz, left, and Donald Goertzen display placards during a candlelight vigil at the American Cemetery to protest the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Taguig, Philippines.  Bullit Marquez, AP
Fullscreen
Police officers prepare to take New York City Councilman
Police officers prepare to take New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams, center, into custody after he and others blocked traffic on Fifth Avenue outside Trump Tower in New York, during a protest during President Donald Trump's inauguration.  Mary Altaffer, AP
Fullscreen
People rally at the entrance of 555 California St.,
People rally at the entrance of 555 California St., the only partially Trump-owned building in San Francisco. Protests against the inauguration of President Donald Trump are underway in California. Demonstrators gathered in the rain Friday at San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza and across the bay in Oakland at the Ronald Dellums Federal Building.  Ben Margot, AP
Fullscreen
Women activists from Mexico and the United States braid
Women activists from Mexico and the United States braid their hair or scarves together in a silent demonstration against the immigration policy of U.S. President Donald Trump, on the Santa Fe international bridge that connects Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua and El Paso, Texas, on inauguration day.  Herika Martinez, Getty Images
Fullscreen
People protest the inauguration of President Donald
People protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump outside the U.S. Embassy in London, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.  Alastair Grant, AP
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    5 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Washington — An internet company is fighting what it says is a “sweeping” request for information about an anti-Trump website that prosecutors allege was behind destructive Inauguration Day protests. The company says the government is seeking information about 1.3 million visitors to the site, among other information.

    More than 200 people were charged after protesters broke windows and set fire to a limousine on President Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day on Jan. 20. Prosecutors say the website disruptj20.org was used in the “development, planning, advertisement, and organization of a violent riot,” and they obtained a search warrant in July ordering the company that hosted the website, DreamHost, to turn over information.

    But California-based DreamHost says the warrant violates the Constitution and a federal privacy law. The company said in a blog post Monday that it’s being asked to turn over IP addresses of those who visited the site plus “contact information, email content and photos of thousands of people.” The company said that “information could be used to identify any individuals who used this site to exercise and express political speech protected under the Constitution’s First Amendment.”

    “That should be enough to set alarm bells off in anyone’s mind,” the post says.

    Mark Rumold, a senior staff attorney with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a civil liberties group supporting Dreamhost.com, says such sweeping seizures are usually reserved for investigations of websites devoted to criminal activity like child pornography.

    “Here, the concerns are exacerbated because we’re dealing with core, protected First Amendment activities,” he said.

    A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, which is prosecuting the case, declined to comment beyond what had been filed in court. A court filing by prosecutors says the search warrant was “properly issued.”

    A Friday hearing in Superior Court in Washington is scheduled.

    Technology Writer Ryan Nakashima in San Francisco contributed to this report.

    5 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uMuKZn