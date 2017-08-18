In this photo provided by Pennsylvania's Department of Aging, Delphine Gibson, right, is visited by Aging Secretary Teresa Osborne, at AristaCare, Aug. 17, 2017, in Huntingdon Park, Pa. Gibson, the oldest known living person in the United States celebrated her 114th birthday on Thursday in Pennsylvania. (Photo: Drew Wilburne / AP)

Huntingdon, Pa. — The oldest known living person in the United States is celebrating her 114th birthday in Pennsylvania.

The state Aging Department says Delphine Gibson hit the milestone Thursday, getting a personal greeting from the governor.

Gibson was born in South Carolina in 1903 and moved to Pennsylvania after marrying Taylor Gibson in 1928.

She’s been a resident of AristaCare in Huntingdon Park for the past 15 years.

Aging Secretary Teresa Osborne says Gibson attributes her long life to a faith in God. She’s a member of Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

Gibson’s status as the nation’s oldest person is according to the Gerontology Research Group, which tracks people older than 110 worldwide.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uWvVWg