Shown is a statue of the late Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo, who also served as the city's police commissioner outside the Municipal Services Building in Philadelphia, Aug. 18, 2017. (Photo: Matt Rourke / AP)

Philadelphia — Police have arrested a suspect in the spray-painting of the words “black power” on the statue of a former Philadelphia mayor and police commissioner that critics say should come down.

Police say they aren’t releasing the name of the man arrested Friday until formal charges are filed.

Workers power-washed away the graffiti that was sprayed in white paint on the bronze statue of the late Frank Rizzo. Rizzo critics say he reigned over Philadelphia when police brutality was the accepted norm.

On Wednesday, a man was charged with disorderly conduct for throwing eggs at the statue.

Rizzo’s son is defending his father, saying he was a fair person who treated people equally regardless of race.

Mayor Jim Kenney says it’s time to discuss the future of the statue.

