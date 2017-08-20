. (Photo: File)

Chicago — Autopsy results show the Michigan native slain last month in a Northwestern University professor’s high-rise Chicago condo had methamphetamine in his system at the time.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office released the findings in Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau’s death on Friday. The 26-year-old hairstylist’s body was found July 27. He suffered more than 40 stab wounds.

The since-fired Northwestern microbiologist, Wyndham Lathem, and Oxford University financial officer Andrew Warren are charged in Cornell-Duranleau’s death.

Authorities have said the attack on Cornell-Duranleau, a Michigan native who had moved from the Grand Rapids area to work in Chicago, was so brutal that the blade of the knife investigators believe was used to stab him was broken.

Investigators say Lathem had a personal relationship with Cornell-Duranleau.

Lathem and Warren surrendered to California authorities Aug. 4 after an eight-day manhunt.

