8
Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
33 wounded, 6 fatally, in weekend Chicago shootings
The shootings happened in just a 13-hour period ending early Sunday
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
33 wounded, 6 fatally, in weekend Chicago shootings
Associated Press
Published 12:56 p.m. ET Aug. 20, 2017
Chicago — Chicago police say at least 33 people have been wounded, six fatally, in weekend shootings in the nation’s third-largest city.
The Chicago Tribune reports the shootings happened in just a 13-hour period ending early Sunday.
Police say someone in an SUV fired at a crowd outside a South Side banquet hall that serves as a nightclub, killing one and injuring six early Sunday. The gunman drove off.
Chicago’s gun violence has drawn national scrutiny, including from President Donald Trump. The city had more than 760 homicides in 2016. That was more than New York and Los Angeles combined.
Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wu7PG2
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs