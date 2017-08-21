James Alex Fields Jr. (Photo: Getty Images)

Charlottesville, Va. — The man who authorities say drove his car into a crowd at a white nationalist rally, killing a woman and injuring 19 others, has made a second court appearance.

The Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. appeared by video Monday. It was his first hearing on a second set of charges filed against him last week.

Senior assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nina Antony says a judge declined for now to set bond for Fields, who has another hearing Friday.

Fields is accused of ramming his car into a group of counterprotesters Aug. 12, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer. Police also say some of the people injured in the incident suffered serious and permanent injuries. The charges against Fields include second-degree murder.

Fields’ attorney couldn’t immediately be reached.

