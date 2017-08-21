U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump look up at the partial solar eclipse from the balcony of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 21, 2017. (Photo: Nicholas Kamm / AFP/Getty Images)

Washington — President Donald Trump squinted and pointed skyward before donning protective glasses to take in the solar eclipse at the White House.

The president was joined by wife Melania, son Barron and top aides Monday afternoon to view the spectacle from the portico overlooking the South Lawn. The White House originally said Trump would watch from the second-floor Truman balcony.

Shortly after walking outside, the president looked up at the sky, squinted and pointed upward.

U.S. President Donald Trump looks up at the partial solar eclipse from the balcony of the White House. (Photo: Nicholas Kamm / AFP/Getty Images)

“Don’t look,” one staffer yelled from the White House lawn.

Trump then donned the protective eyewear. Asked about the view, Trump gave a thumbs up.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, left, and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross wear special glasses to view the solar eclipse at the White House. (Photo: Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

This is the first total solar eclipse to sweep the United States from coast to coast in nearly a century, although I Washington experienced about 80 percent coverage of the sun.

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump wear special glasses to view the solar eclipse from the Truman Balcony at the White House on August 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

