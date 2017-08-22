Nathaniel Richmond was the man who shot and wounded Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese. (Photo: Keith Srakocic / AP file)

Steubenville, Ohio — Authorities say the man who shot a judge outside an Ohio courthouse was stopped by a police officer hours earlier for having a defective headlight as he drove in downtown Steubenville in the early morning darkness.

The suspect, 51-year-old Nathaniel Richmond, was fatally shot Monday after wounding Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr., who’s expected to survive.

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register in West Virginia reports the shooting happened about four hours after Richmond was warned about his headlights during the traffic stop.

Bruzzese was overseeing a wrongful death case Richmond filed against a housing authority over a fire that killed Richmond’s mother and a toddler.

Richmond was the father of a Steubenville High School football player convicted of rape in 2013. A visiting judge handled that case.

