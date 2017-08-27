Hurricane Harvey
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Steve Culver cries with his dog Otis as he talks about
Steve Culver cries with his dog Otis as he talks about what he said was the, "most terrifying event in his life," when Hurricane Harvey blew in and destroyed most of his home while he and his wife took shelter there on August 26, 2017 in Rockport, Texas.  Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Fullscreen
An airplane is seen flipped on its roof at the Arkansas
An airplane is seen flipped on its roof at the Arkansas County Airport after Hurricane Harvey passed through on August 26, 2017.  Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Fullscreen
A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility
A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles.  Eric Gay, AP
Fullscreen
A car lies abandoned after heavy damage when Hurricane
A car lies abandoned after heavy damage when Hurricane Harvey hit Rockport, Texas on August 26, 2017.  MARK RALSTON, AFP/Getty Images
Fullscreen
A ranch home sits submerged near Railroad Avenue in
A ranch home sits submerged near Railroad Avenue in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.  Robert Gauthier, TNS
Fullscreen
Damage is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey
Damage is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey August 26, 2017 in Katy, Texas.  BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, AFP/Getty Images
Fullscreen
This photo made available by NASA shows Hurricane Harvey
This photo made available by NASA shows Hurricane Harvey over Texas on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, seen from the International Space Station.  Jack Fischer, AP
Fullscreen
Wanda Carpenter hugs her seven-year-old daughter Samantha
Wanda Carpenter hugs her seven-year-old daughter Samantha at the Fulton 4-5 Learning Center after waiting out Hurricane Harvey on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Fulton, Texas.  Courtney Sacco, AP
Fullscreen
Boats damaged by Hurricane Harvey are submerged in
Boats damaged by Hurricane Harvey are submerged in water at a dock Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Port Lavaca, Texas  Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Motor homes are left strewn about the Driftwood RV
Motor homes are left strewn about the Driftwood RV Park the day after Hurricane Harvey struck Rockport, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.  Robert Gauthier, TNS
Fullscreen
The Corral restaurant sign in Victoria, Texas, is twisted
The Corral restaurant sign in Victoria, Texas, is twisted after suffering the effects of Hurricane Harvey.  Robert Gauthier, TNS
Fullscreen
Wrecked cars and building debris show evidence of the
Wrecked cars and building debris show evidence of the severity of Hurricane Harvey after it passed through Saltgrass Estates apartments in Rockport, Texas.  Robert Gauthier, TNS
Fullscreen
Celina Martinez returns to find their family home badly
Celina Martinez returns to find their family home badly damaged after Hurricane Harvey hit Rockport, Texas on August 26, 2017.  MARK RALSTON, AFP/Getty Images
Fullscreen
Damage to a two-storey apartment building after Hurricane
Damage to a two-storey apartment building after Hurricane Harvey hit Rockport, Texas on August 26, 2017.  MARK RALSTON, AFP/Getty Images
Fullscreen
Stores remain destroyed after Hurricane Harvey ripped
Stores remain destroyed after Hurricane Harvey ripped through Rockport, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.  Nick Wagner, Austin American-Statesman
Fullscreen
A sailboat sits in floodwaters next to a dog grooming
A sailboat sits in floodwaters next to a dog grooming business in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Palacios, Texas.  David J. Phillip, AP
Fullscreen
Antonio Barron, left, and his girlfriend, Melissa Rocha,
Antonio Barron, left, and his girlfriend, Melissa Rocha, run in a street during a band of heavy rain from Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Palacios, Texas.  David J. Phillip, AP
Fullscreen
Bricks and other debris lie on the ground after damage
Bricks and other debris lie on the ground after damage to a home from what is believed to be a tornado touchdown in the Sienna Plantation area of Missouri City, Texxas as a result of Hurricane Harvey on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.  Elizabeth Conley, Houston Chronicle
Fullscreen
Kenneth Byrant and his wife, Jennifer Byrant, search
Kenneth Byrant and his wife, Jennifer Byrant, search through debris from Bryant's Auto Sales in Katy, Texas after a possible tornado during Hurricane Harvey on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. They were looking for cars keys and paperwork.  Melissa Phillip, Houston Chronicle
Fullscreen
Dave McGrew looks into the cabin of an 18-wheeler that
Dave McGrew looks into the cabin of an 18-wheeler that was flipped on its side on Highway 59 West as Hurricane Harvey hit the Central Gulf Coast Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Texas. Mcgrew stopped while on his way to check on his family in Victoria, Texas.  Godofredo A. Vasquez, Houston Chronicle
Fullscreen
Tammy Rendon tries to clean up debris around her home
Tammy Rendon tries to clean up debris around her home in the Hillcrest neighborhood of Corpus Christi, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. She said that when the winds were heaviest from Hurricane Harvey the glass was sucked from the frame in her home. Hillcrest is one of the poorest communities in Corpus Christi. "Where are all our friends now," she asked as she worked to help uncover the garage where her vehicle was stuck.  Rachel Denny Clow, Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Fullscreen
Officials at the State of Texas Emergency Command Center
Officials at the State of Texas Emergency Command Center at Department of Public Safety headquarters in Austin, Texas monitor Hurricane Harvey Saturday morning, Aug. 26, 2017.  Ralph Barrera, Austin American-Statesman
Fullscreen
Gov. Greg Abbott receives a briefing at the State of
Gov. Greg Abbott receives a briefing at the State of Texas Emergency Command Center at Department of Public Safety headquarters in Austin, Texas as they monitor Hurricane Harvey Saturday morning, Aug. 26, 2017.  Ralph Barrera, Austin American-Statesman
Fullscreen
A power generator tips in front of Texas' CHRISTUS
A power generator tips in front of Texas' CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas, as Hurricane Harvey hits Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.  Courtney Sacco, Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)
Fullscreen
Mark Metzger wears a suit as he climbs over rocks as
Mark Metzger wears a suit as he climbs over rocks as he carries his surfboard in Galveston, Texas as Hurricane Harvey intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Harvey is forecast to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall along the middle Texas coastline.  David J. Phillip, AP
Fullscreen
Rain is blown past palm trees as Hurricane Harvey makes
Rain is blown past palm trees as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017,  Eric Gay, AP
Fullscreen
Larger than usual waves come ashore at Crystal Beach
Larger than usual waves come ashore at Crystal Beach as Hurricane Harvey approaches Texas on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 in Crystal Beach, Texas. Harvey intensified into a hurricane Thursday and steered for the Texas coast with the potential for up to 3 feet of rain, 125 mph winds and 12-foot storm surges in what could be the fiercest hurricane to hit the United States in almost a dozen years.  Guiseppe Barranco, The Beaumont Enterprise via AP
Fullscreen
A tree blocks a street as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall
A tree blocks a street as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Hurricane Harvey smashed into Texas late Friday, lashing a wide swath of the Gulf Coast with strong winds and torrential rain from the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.  Nick Wagner, Austin American-Statesman via AP
Fullscreen
In this NOAA handout image, NOAA's GOES East satellite
In this NOAA handout image, NOAA's GOES East satellite capture of Hurricane Harvey shows the storm's eye as the storm nears landfall at 10:07 a.m. EDT (1407 UTC) on August 25, 2017 in the southeastern coast of Texas.  NASA/NOAA GOES Project via Getty Images
Fullscreen
Water crashes along the bay front in Port Lavaca, Texas,
Water crashes along the bay front in Port Lavaca, Texas, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.  Ana Ramirez, The Victoria Advocate via AP
Fullscreen
Serenity McGinnis, 10, walks along the shore with her
Serenity McGinnis, 10, walks along the shore with her father Jesse and sister Rebella, right, near a pieras Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 in Bacliff, Texas.  Stuart Villanueva, The Galveston County Daily News via AP
Fullscreen
Keedan Garcia, 8, holds his kitten as he waits with
Keedan Garcia, 8, holds his kitten as he waits with his family to be evacuated as the outer bands of Hurricane Harvey begin to make landfall, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas.  Eric Gay, AP
Fullscreen
Hillary Lebeb walks along the seawall in Galveston,
Hillary Lebeb walks along the seawall in Galveston, Texas as Hurricane Harvey intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Harvey is forecast to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall along the middle Texas coastline.  David J. Phillip, AP
Fullscreen
Luis Perez watches waves crash again a jetty in Galveston,
Luis Perez watches waves crash again a jetty in Galveston, Texas as Hurricane Harvey intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.  David J. Phillip, AP
Fullscreen
Ramon Lopez boards up windows of a business in Galveston,
Ramon Lopez boards up windows of a business in Galveston, Texas as Hurricane Harvey intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico.  David J. Phillip, AP
Fullscreen
Larger than usual waves crash ashore on Bolivar Peninsula,
Larger than usual waves crash ashore on Bolivar Peninsula, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, as Hurricane Harvey approaches Texas.  Guiseppe Barranco, The Beaumont Enterprise via AP
Fullscreen
Matt Looingvill struggles with his umbrella as he tries
Matt Looingvill struggles with his umbrella as he tries to walk in the wind and rain, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas.  Eric Gay, AP
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    2 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Houston — Rescuers battling heavy downpours plucked hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, answering desperate calls for help all along the ravaged Texas coastline where at least two people were killed and up to 14 injured.

    Anxiety ran high throughout the region between Corpus Christi and Houston because some of the most devastated areas were inaccessible to rescuers. And the forecast for days of steady rain threatened to inundate the region’s flat landscape, including Houston, with as much as 40 inches (100 centimeters).

    Calls for water rescues swamped emergency workers early Sunday, the Houston Chronicle reported. Police evacuated two apartment complexes overnight in the Greenspoint neighborhood, rescuing more than 50 children from rising water.

    “It breaks your heart,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said as he stood in waist-high water during a livestream post on Twitter. “But it’s Texas. We’ll get through it.”

    In the island community of Port Aransas, population 3,800, officials were unable to fully survey the town because of “massive” damage. Police and heavy equipment had only made it into the northernmost street.

    “I can tell you I have a very bad feeling and that’s about it,” said Mayor Charles Bujan, who had called for a mandatory evacuation but did not know how many heeded the order.

    Some of the worst damage appeared to be in Rockport, a coastal city of about 10,000 that was directly in the storm’s path. The mayor said his community took a blow “right on the nose” that left “widespread devastation,” including homes, businesses and schools that were heavily damaged. Some structures were destroyed.

    Rockport’s roads were a mess of toppled power poles. A trailer blocked much of one major intersection. Wood framing from ripped-apart houses was strewn along Route 35 on the town’s southern end.

    Harvey’s relentless wind tore the metal sides off the high school gym and twisted the steel door frame of its auditorium.

    “We’re still in the very infancy stage of getting this recovery started,” said Aransas County spokesman Larry Sinclair.

    One person was killed in Aransas County when in a fire at home during the storm, county Judge C.H. “Burt” Mills Jr. said.

    Another person — a woman who tried to get out of her vehicle in high water — died in flooding in Harris County, where Houston is located, , though authorities had not confirmed a cause of death, said Gary Norman, a spokesman for the Houston emergency operations center.

    As many as 14 people suffered minor injuries, including slips and falls, scrapes and a broken leg, Mills said.

    About 300,000 customers were without power statewide. Gov. Greg Abbott said it would probably be several days before electricity is restored.

    Meanwhile, the storm was barely moving. Rainfall totals varied across the region, with Galveston receiving around 8 inches (20 centimeters), Houston 11 (28 centimeters) and Aransas 10 (25 centimeters). Tiny Austwell got 15 inches (38 centimeters).

    In Houston, authorities pleaded with people not to leave their homes as a flood emergency was declared.

    “The streets are treacherous,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

    Elsewhere in the storm’s immediate aftermath, the Coast Guard had rescued 20 people from boats and barges in distress, said Capt. Tony Hahn, commander of the Corpus Christi sector.

    The Corpus Christi port was closed with extensive damage. Because the city is the third-largest petrochemical port in the nation, the agency will be on the lookout for spills, Hahn said.

    The fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade came ashore late Friday about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Corpus Christi as a mammoth Category 4 storm with 130 mph (209 kph) winds.

    Harvey weakened to a tropical storm by midday Saturday.

    By 7 a.m. Sunday, Harvey was centered about 65 miles southeast of San Antonio, with maximum sustained winds of about 45 mph (72.42 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center, which described the flooding as “catastrophic.”

    The hurricane posed the first major emergency management test of President Donald Trump’s administration.

    Trump met with his Cabinet and other senior administration officials to discuss the federal response to the damage and flooding, the White House said Saturday in a statement.

    The president held a video conference from Camp David in which he instructed departments and agencies to “stay fully engaged and positioned to support his number one priority of saving lives,” the statement said.

    Trump, who on Friday signed a federal disaster declaration for coastal counties, also reminded department heads that the full impact of the storm will not be apparent for days.

    South of the city, about 4,500 inmates were evacuated from three state prisons in Brazoria County because the nearby Brazos River was rising.

    The turbulent weather extended into southern Louisiana, where motorists were cautioned about the potential for high water, road hazards, high winds and tornadoes.

    Harvey came ashore as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961’s Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record.

    The storm’s approach sent tens of thousands of people fleeing inland.

    Just hours before landfall, the governor and Houston leaders issued conflicting statements on evacuation.

    The governor urged more people to flee, but Houston officials recommended no widespread evacuations, citing greater danger in having people on roads that could flood and the fact that the hurricane was not taking direct aim at the city.

    The last Category 4 storm to hit the U.S. was Hurricane Charley in August 2004 in Florida.

    Associated Press writers Juan Lozano and Nomaan Merchant in Houston; Tammy Webber in Chicago; David Phillip in Dickinson, Texas; and Jamie Stengle, David Warren and Claudia Lauer and in Dallas contributed to this report.

    2 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vt9AQq