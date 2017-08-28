NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 12: Michael Cohen (R), executive vice president of the Trump Organization and special counsel to Donald Trump, arrives at Trump Tower, January 12, 2017 in New York City. President-elect Trump continues to hold meetings Trump Tower. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Washington — President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer is acknowledging that the president’s company considered building a Trump Tower in Moscow during the Republican primary, but the plan was abandoned “for a variety of business reasons.”

The attorney, Michael Cohen, disclosed the details Monday to the House intelligence committee. The committee is looking into potential Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The statement was subsequently obtained by the AP.

Cohen says he worked on the proposal with Felix Sater, a Russia-born associate who claimed to have deep connections in Moscow.

The story was first reported Monday by the Washington Post. The New York Times reported on emails in which Sater boasted to Cohen that the real estate deal could help get Trump elected.

