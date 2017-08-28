Worcester, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts say a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped from her grandparents’ home and thrown from a bridge into a lake but survived.
Police say the girl was taken at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday from the Worcester home by 35-year-old family friend Joshua Hubert.
Investigators say she was put in a car, choked and then thrown into Lake Quinsigamond.
The girl swam to shore in the town of Shrewsbury and was discovered at about 4 a.m.
Police say she suffered “visible injuries” that were not life-threatening.
Hubert is expected to be arraigned Monday on a kidnapping charge. It was not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs