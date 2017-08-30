Former TDN staffer Elizabeth Conley's photos of Hurricane Harvey
Former Detroit News photojournalist Elizabeth Conley, now with the Houston Chronicle, has been busy documenting the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey in Houston. Here are just a few of her recent photos. A Melrose Place neighbor wears makeshift rain gear as he walks the flooded streets to check on his Houston neighbors as Tropical Storm Harvey makes its way through the area on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017.  Elizabeth Conley, Houston Chronicle via AP
Elizabeth Conley, former Detroit News staff photographer and former Michigan Press Photographer of the Year, has been battling the elements and fatigue while documenting the impact of Hurricane Harvey for the Houston Chronicle.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
A man drags his belongings down a flooded street in the Melrose Park neighborhood of Houston as Tropical Storm Harvey makes its way through the area Monday, Aug. 28, 2017.  Elizabeth Conley, Houston Chronicle via AP
Tropical Storm Harvey evacuees Tomng Vu and her one-year-old granddaughter, Fatima, rest in a display chair at a store where they and other area residents took shelter from their flooded homes on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017.  Elizabeth Conley, Houston Chronicle via AP
Residents of the Melrose Park neighborhood wade through flooded streets with their belongings in Houston on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017.  Elizabeth Conley, Houston Chronicle via AP
Melrose Park residents make their way down a flooded street in Houston as Tropical Storm Harvey makes its way through the area on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017.  Elizabeth Conley, Houston Chronicle via AP
Don and Peg Sauter share a moment while taking refuge from Tropical Storm Harvey at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The couple celebrated their 55th anniversary on Aug. 22, and moved from their assisted living home.  Elizabeth Conley, Houston Chronicle via AP
Donated items including clothes are sorted and screened at George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston as Tropical Storm Harvey inches its way through the area on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017.  Elizabeth Conley, Houston Chronicle via AP
Kathryn Loder sorts donated clothing at George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston as Tropical Storm Harvey inches its way through the area on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017.  Elizabeth Conley, Houston Chronicle via AP
Ashley Moujes and Kristan Reimann line up to volunteer at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston as Tropical Storm Harvey inches its way through the area on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. "You can't love your city and not try to help," said Reimann.  Elizabeth Conley, Houston Chronicle via AP
Jose Alarco shakes hands with his neighbor as he makes his way out of the Melrose Park neighborhood and his flooded home in Houston as Tropical Storm Harvey makes its way through the area on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017.  Elizabeth Conley, Houston Chronicle via AP
People displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey take shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017.  Elizabeth Conley, Houston Chronicle via AP
Terranysha Ferguson holds her son, Christian Phillips with the rest of her family taking shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017.  Elizabeth Conley, Houston Chronicle via AP
People seek shelter from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Rising floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground Sunday in Houston, overwhelming rescuers who fielded countless desperate calls for help.  Elizabeth Conley, Houston Chronicle via AP
Bricks and other debris were ripped from a home after what is believed to be a tornado touchdown in the Sienna Plantation area of Missouri City, Texas as part of Hurricane Harvey on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.  Elizabeth Conley, Houston Chronicle via AP
The freeway intersection of I-45 and U.S. Route 59 in downtown Houston is flooded as a result of Hurricane Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017.  Elizabeth Conley, Houston Chronicle via AP
    Michigan native Elizabeth Conley has been covering Harvey’s destruction as a staff photographer for the Houston Chronicle. Her photos of the flooding, trapped homeowners, rescues, evacuees, mountains of donated clothing and the like have been seen around the world via the Associated Press.

    “Right now we’re still rescuing people,” Conley said Wednesday. “The shelter (for evacuees) is overflowing, and that’s heartbreaking. I hope people find a place that’s safe to stay.”

    Her biggest challenge is simply getting around town on Houston’s flooded roads, many of them closed to traffic. Shooting photos that tell the story of the disaster “is really difficult, mostly because of how big Houston is,” Conley said. “I can work on one piece of the story for 12 hours, but it’s hard to see the bigger picture.”

    One heartening aspect is that “the people who weren’t affected are coming out in droves, volunteering. It’s awesome to see. Some places are turning them away, they have so many.”

    Conley grew up in Lansing, graduated from Michigan State and was a Detroit News photographer from 2003-15.

