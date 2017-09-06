A shark swims in a basement swimming pool in LaGrangeville, N.Y. (Photo: New York State Department of Environmental Conservation)

Lagrangeville, N.Y. — Seven live sharks and three dead ones have been seized from a pool in the basement of a home in New York’s Hudson Valley.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said Wednesday officers searching a home in the Dutchess County hamlet of LaGrangeville last month found a 15-foot-diameter aboveground basement pool with seven live sandbar sharks, two dead leopard sharks and one dead hammerhead shark.

Officials say all the sharks were 2 feet to 4 feet long.

Marine wildlife experts took blood samples and measured and tagged the sharks before transferring them to the Long Island Aquarium in a truck equipped with water tanks, oxygen and climate control.

No one has been charged. An investigation is continuing.

