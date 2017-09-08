Hurricane Irma is likely to test President Donald Trump's longtime boast that his Mar-a-Lago mansion can withstand any storm. (Photo: Lynne Sladky / AP file)

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — Hurricane Irma is likely to test President Donald Trump’s longtime boast that his Mar-a-Lago mansion can withstand any storm.

If history is any guide, the smart money this weekend will be on the house.

Strikes by four major hurricanes have done little damage to Mar-a-Lago in the 90 years since cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post built the 126-room, 62,500 square foot mansion.

The mansion’s walls are 3-feet thick and anchored by steel and concrete beams embedded into coral rock on the narrow barrier island in Palm Beach County.

Trump bought the property in 1985, when it was in disrepair, for $10 million, and spent millions refurbishing it before turning it into a club in 1995.

