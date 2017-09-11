LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Hurricane Irma
Broken tree branches block roads in the Coral Beach
Broken tree branches block roads in the Coral Beach neighborhood as Hurricane Irma hits the southern part of the state Sept. 10, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The powerful hurricane made landfall in the United States in the Florida Keys at 9:10 a.m. after raking across the north coast of Cuba.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
People walk through flooded streets in Havana after
People walk through flooded streets in Havana after the passage of Hurricane Irma, in Cuba, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. The powerful storm ripped roofs off houses, collapsed buildings and flooded hundreds of miles of coastline after cutting a trail of destruction across the Caribbean. Cuban officials warned residents to watch for even more flooding over the next few days.  Ramon Espinosa, AP
A rough surf surrounds Boynton Beach inlet in Boynton
A rough surf surrounds Boynton Beach inlet in Boynton Beach, Florida.  Jim Rassol, AP
People battle high winds and rain to take in the sights
People battle high winds and rain to take in the sights along the Miami River which is flooding as Hurricane Irma passes through on Sept. 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida.  Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Fallen trees blocks a parking lot along North Federal
Fallen trees blocks a parking lot along North Federal Highway 1 as tropical storm strength winds produced by Hurricane Irma slam into the southern part of the state Sept. 10, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
An American flag is torn as Hurricane Irma passes through
An American flag is torn as Hurricane Irma passes through Naples, Florida, on Sept. 10, 2017.  David Goldman, AP
A car sits abandoned in storm surge along North Fort
A car sits abandoned in storm surge along North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard as Hurricane Irma hits the southern part of the state Sept. 10, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
A door is seen blown in at a Regions Bank as Hurricane
A door is seen blown in at a Regions Bank as Hurricane Irma passes through on Sept. 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida.  Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Water flows out of the Miami River to flood a walkway
Water flows out of the Miami River to flood a walkway as Hurricane Irma passes through on Sept. 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida.  Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Large waves produced by Hurricane Irma crash into the
Large waves produced by Hurricane Irma crash into the end of Anglin's Fishing Pier Sept. 10, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.  Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Residents float down a flooded street in Havana atop
Residents float down a flooded street in Havana atop a large piece of Styrofoam, after the passing of Hurricane Irma in Cuba, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.  Ramon Espinosa, AP
A man walks on a flooded street in Havana, after the
A man walks on a flooded street in Havana, after the passing of Hurricane Irma in Cuba, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.  Ramon Espinosa, AP
A person walks through a street lined with debris and
A person walks through a street lined with debris and fallen trees as Hurricane Irma passes through Naples, Florida, on Sept. 10, 2017.  David Goldman, AP
Flood waters rise around signs at the Haulover Marine
Flood waters rise around signs at the Haulover Marine Center at Haulover Park as Hurricane Irma passes by Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in North Miami Beach.  Wilfredo Lee, AP
Storms clouds move in over the skyline of downtown
Storms clouds move in over the skyline of downtown Orlando, Florida, as Hurricane Irma makes its way up the Florida peninsula, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.  Joe Burbank, Orlando Sentinel via AP
Waves crash under a home at high tide caused by Hurricane
Waves crash under a home at high tide caused by Hurricane Irma as it washes up into homes in the Wild Dunes Resort community of the Isle of Palms, South Carolina, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.  Mic Smith, AP
A runner jogs along Bayshore Blvd in Tampa, Fla., as
A runner jogs along Bayshore Blvd in Tampa, Fla., as clouds and rain associated with Hurricane Irma approach the area Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.  Chris O'Meara, AP
Boats ride out Hurricane Irma in a marina on Sept.
Boats ride out Hurricane Irma in a marina on Sept. 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida.  Joe Raedle, Getty Images
A man carries a child on his shoulders as he walks
A man carries a child on his shoulders as he walks on a flooded street in Havana, after the passing of Hurricane Irma in Cuba, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. The powerful storm ripped roofs off houses, collapsed buildings and flooded hundreds of miles of coastline after cutting a trail of destruction across the Caribbean.  Ramon Espinosa, AP
This undated photo provided on Sunday Sept. 10, 2017
This undated photo provided on Sunday Sept. 10, 2017 by the British Ministry of Defence, shows the destruction in Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands left by Hurricane Irma. The death toll from Hurricane Irma has risen to 22 as the storm continues its destructive path through the Caribbean.  Joel Rouse, MOD via AP
Waves crash over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami
Waves crash over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay, Florida, as Hurricane Irma passes by, on Sept. 10, 2017, in Miami.  Wilfredo Lee, AP
People walk out onto what is normally four feet of
People walk out onto what is normally four feet of water in Old Tampa Bay, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Florida. Hurricane Irma and an unusual low tide pushed water out over 100 yards.  Chris O'Meara, AP
A crane atop a high-rise under construction in downtown
A crane atop a high-rise under construction in downtown Miami collapsed Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, amid strong winds from Hurricane Irma. The crane collapsed in a bayfront area filled with hotels and high-rise condo and office buildings, near American Airlines Arena, according to a tweet from the City of Miami.  Gideon J. Ape, via AP
Henry's Restaurant manager Nhi Brayman, center, cleans
Henry's Restaurant manager Nhi Brayman, center, cleans a table while customers eat breakfast behind boarded up windows, Sunday, Sept., 10, 2017, in downtown Savannah, Georgia. Hurricane Irma is expected effect parts of Georgia as early as Sunday night.  Stephen B. Morton, AP
Storm clouds associated with the outer bands of Hurricane
Storm clouds associated with the outer bands of Hurricane Irma shroud the downtown skyline Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.  Chris O'Meara, AP
Flamingos at Zoo Miami, are shown in a temporary enclosure
Flamingos at Zoo Miami, are shown in a temporary enclosure in a hurricane resistant structure within the zoo, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 in Miami. Though most animals will reman in their secure structures, the cheetahs and some birds will ride out the storm in temporary housing.  Wilfredo Lee, AP
The winds and sea are whipped up off of the Rickenbacker
The winds and sea are whipped up off of the Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami as Hurricane Irma approaches on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  Mike Stocker, AP
A young girl and her family seek shelter from Hurricane
A young girl and her family seek shelter from Hurricane Irma at the West Boynton Park and Recreation Center in Boynton, Beach, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  Jim Rassol, AP
Evacuees are moved to another building with more bathrooms
Evacuees are moved to another building with more bathrooms while sheltering at Florida International University ahead of Hurricane Irma in Miami, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  David Goldman, AP
Annette Davis kisses her son Darius, 3, while staying
Annette Davis kisses her son Darius, 3, while staying at a shelter in Miami after evacuating from their home in Florida City, Fla., ahead of Hurricane Irma Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  David Goldman, AP
Tim Grollimund looks at the projected path of Hurricane
Tim Grollimund looks at the projected path of Hurricane Irma on his phone while staying in a shelter in Miami after evacuating his home in Key Largo along the Florida Keys, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  David Goldman, AP
The Interstate remains empty as the outer bands of
The Interstate remains empty as the outer bands of Hurricane Irma reached South Florida early Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 in Miami. Gov. Rick Scott is urging anyone living in an evacuation zone in southwest Florida to leave by noon as the threat of Hurricane Irma has shifted west.  David Santiago, AP
People seek shelter from Irma with their pets at the
People seek shelter from Irma with their pets at the West Boynton Park and Recreation Center in preparation for Hurricane Irma in Boynton, Beach, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  Jim Rassol, AP
A man rides his bike along the beach against high winds
A man rides his bike along the beach against high winds as Hurricane Irma approaches, in Hollywood, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  Paul Chiasson, AP
A beachgoer walks by a boarded restaurant in anticipation
A beachgoer walks by a boarded restaurant in anticipation of Hurricane Irma, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in the South Beach area of Miami Beach, Fla.  Alan Diaz, AP
From left, Debora Granja, Pedro Granja, Bryan Garcia
From left, Debora Granja, Pedro Granja, Bryan Garcia and his sister, Emely Garcia, take a stroll, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in the South Beach area of Miami Beach, Fla., as Hurricane Irma approaches the state.  Alan Diaz, AP
Docks at Grove Harbour Marina get battered by winds
Docks at Grove Harbour Marina get battered by winds and surf as high tide begins to roll in with strong winds as Hurricane Irma approaches, on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  Emily Michot, AP
Roof damage caused by high winds brought on by Hurricane
Roof damage caused by high winds brought on by Hurricane Irma is shown, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla.  Wilfredo Lee, AP
A car drives around a tree downed by winds from Hurricane
A car drives around a tree downed by winds from Hurricane Irma, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Golden Beach, Fla.  Wilfredo Lee, AP
Wind blows the hair of a woman standing in front of
Wind blows the hair of a woman standing in front of the Biscayne Boulevard skyline, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Miami, ahead of Hurricane Irma.  Alan Diaz, AP
Andrea Luengas, vacationing from Venezuela, watches
Andrea Luengas, vacationing from Venezuela, watches as the effects of Hurricane Irma are felt along Miami Beach, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  David Goldman, AP
Palm trees blow in the wind as the effects of Hurricane
Palm trees blow in the wind as the effects of Hurricane Irma are felt along Miami Beach, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  David Goldman, AP
Funky Matas skateboards along South Beach as the effects
Funky Matas skateboards along South Beach as the effects of Hurricane Irma are felt in Miami Beach, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  David Goldman, AP
Senior Hurricane Specialist Lixion Avila, center, conducts
Senior Hurricane Specialist Lixion Avila, center, conducts the 5 p.m. Hurricane Irma forecast coordinating conference Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at the National Hurricane Center in Miami.  Andy Newman, AP
Evacuees stand in line to enter the Germain Arena,
Evacuees stand in line to enter the Germain Arena, which is being used as a shelter, in advance of Hurricane Irma, in Estero, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  Gerald Herbert, AP
Heather Turner helps up her mother Jean Turner, 79,
Heather Turner helps up her mother Jean Turner, 79, after she rested while evacuees stand in line to enter the Germain Arena, which is being used as a fallout shelter, in advance of Hurricane Irma, in Estero, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  Gerald Herbert, AP
Evacuees fill Germain Arena, which is being used as
Evacuees fill Germain Arena, which is being used as a fallout shelter, in advance of Hurricane Irma, in Estero, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  Jay Reeves, AP
Evacuees fill Germain Arena, which is being used as
Evacuees fill Germain Arena, which is being used as a fallout shelter, in advance of Hurricane Irma, in Estero, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  Jay Reeves, AP
Heavy traffic on Interstate 75 moves slowly, Friday,
Heavy traffic on Interstate 75 moves slowly, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Forrest Park, South of Atlanta. A massive evacuation has clogged Florida's major highways, so the shoulders are being opened up to drivers on Interstate 75 from Wildwood, where the Florida turnpike ends, to the Georgia state line.  Mike Stewart, AP
Ryan Kaye loads sandbags into his truck at a makeshift
Ryan Kaye loads sandbags into his truck at a makeshift filling station provided by the county as protection ahead of Hurricane Irma, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Palm Coast, Fla.  David Goldman, AP
Dogs sit caged as hundreds of people gather in a pet-friendly
Dogs sit caged as hundreds of people gather in a pet-friendly emergency shelter at the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center in Miami, Florida, Sept. 8, 2017, ahead of Hurricane Irma. Gov. Rick Scott warned that all of the state's 20 million inhabitants should be prepared to evacuate as Hurricane Irma bears down for a direct hit on the Sunshine State.  Saul Loeb, AFP/Getty Images
Hundreds gather in an emergency shelter at the Miami-Dade
Hundreds gather in an emergency shelter at the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center in Miami, Florida, Sept. 8, 2017, ahead of Hurricane Irma.  Saul Loeb, AFP/Getty Images
This image made from video shows damage from Hurricane
This image made from video shows damage from Hurricane Irma in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Irma weakened slightly Thursday with sustained winds of 175 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm boasted 185 mph winds for more than 24 hours, making it the strongest storm ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean. The storm was expected to arrive in Cuba by Friday. It could hit the Florida mainland by late Saturday, according to hurricane center models.  Ian Brown, AP
Men board up a door in preparation for Hurricane Irma
Men board up a door in preparation for Hurricane Irma in Caibarien, Cuba, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Cuba evacuated tourists from beachside resorts after Hurricane Irma left thousands homeless on a devastated string of Caribbean islands and spun toward Florida for what could be a catastrophic blow this weekend.  Desmond Boylan, AP
Winds brought by Hurricane Irma blow palm trees lining
Winds brought by Hurricane Irma blow palm trees lining the seawall in Caibarien, Cuba, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017.  Desmond Boylan, AP
Lucita Leonce, 71, complains in front of her home flooded
Lucita Leonce, 71, complains in front of her home flooded by heavy rains brought on by Hurricane Irma, in Fort-Liberte, Haiti, Friday Sept. 8, 2017. Irma rolled past the Dominican Republic and Haiti and battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday with waves as high as 20 feet.  Dieu Nalio Chery, AP
A man walks in a flooded street in Malfeti, in the
A man walks in a flooded street in Malfeti, in the city of Fort Liberte, in the city of Fort Liverte, in the north east of Haiti, on Sept. 8, 2017, during the passage of Hurricane Irma.  Hector Retamal, AFP/Getty Images
Steve and Sherri Blatt are pictured amid the ruins
Steve and Sherri Blatt are pictured amid the ruins of their neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Houston. Harvey's record-setting rains now have the potential to set records for the amount of debris one storm can produce.  Matt Rourke, AP
In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, photo flood-damaged
In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, photo flood-damaged furniture sets in front of a home in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Houston. Harvey's record-setting rains now have the potential to set records for the amount of debris one storm can produce.  Matt Rourke, AP
A photo taken on Sept. 6, 2017 shows cars piled on
A photo taken on Sept. 6, 2017 shows cars piled on top of one another in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French Collectivity of Saint Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on Sept. 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place.  Lionel Chamoiseau, AFP/Getty Images
Preparations are underway for Hurricane Irma, as it
Preparations are underway for Hurricane Irma, as it makes its way toward Florida. Andrea Ratkovic, age 51, of Norman, Okla. was in Miami on vacation. She is helping make sandbags on Miami Beach before her flight leaves.  Carolyn Cole, TNS
A photo taken on Sept. 7, 2017 shows ships wrecked
A photo taken on Sept. 7, 2017 shows ships wrecked ashore, in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the island of Saint-Martin in the northeast Caribbean, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on Sept. 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place.  Lionel Chamoiseau, AFP/Getty Images
People wait in a line to purchase supplies outside
People wait in a line to purchase supplies outside a Home Depot store in Miami, Florida, as they prepare for Hurricane Irma, Sept. 7, 2017. Miami orders people living in popular beach areas to evacuate as Hurricane Irma closes in, amid fuel shortages and traffic bottlenecks that threaten to complicate a mass exodus from the Sunshine State.  Saul Loeb, AFP/Getty Images
A shopper pushes a cart with cases of water as workers
A shopper pushes a cart with cases of water as workers put plywood over the windows at a Publix Supermarket in preparation for Hurricane Irma in Miami, Florida, Sept. 7, 2017. Hurricane Irma will have a "truly devastating" impact when it slams into southern coastal areas of the United States, the head of the U.S. emergency agency said.  Saul Loeb, AFP/Getty Images
A home is surrounded by debris brought in by Hurricane
A home is surrounded by debris brought in by Hurricane Irma in Nagua, Dominican Republic, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees. Irma flooded parts of the Dominican Republic when it roared by Thursday, just off the northern coast of the island it shares with Haiti.  Tatiana Fernandez, AP
Hurricane Irma approaches Samana, Dominican Republic,
Hurricane Irma approaches Samana, Dominican Republic, Thursday morning, Sept. 7, 2017. Fearsome Hurricane Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving at least several dead and thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees on a track Thursday that could lead to a catastrophic strike on Florida.  Tatiana Fernandez, AP
A man walks by the waterfront as Hurricane Irma approaches
A man walks by the waterfront as Hurricane Irma approaches Samana, Dominican Republic.  Tatiana Fernandez, AP
People make their own sandbags to protect in their
People make their own sandbags to protect in their homes before the arrival of Hurricane Irma in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic on Sept. 6.  Tatiana Fernandez, AP
Families gather at a shelter in a local church during
Families gather at a shelter in a local church during the evening before the arrival of Hurricane Irma in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, Sept. 6.  Tatiana Fernandez, AP
Rescue staff from the Municipal Emergency Management
Rescue staff from the Municipal Emergency Management Agency investigate an empty flooded car during the passage of Hurricane Irma through Fajardo, Puerto Rico on Sept. 6. Hurricane Irma lashed Puerto Rico with heavy rain and powerful winds, leaving nearly 900,000 people without power.  Carlos Giusti, AP
A man drives through rain and strong winds during the
A man drives through rain and strong winds during the passage of hurricane Irma, in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, Sept. 6.  Carlos Giusti, AP
The heavy rains and wind of hurricane Irma cross through
The heavy rains and wind of hurricane Irma cross through the northeastern part of the island in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, Sept. 6.  Carlos Giusti, AP
Julio Feliciano, left, and Adrian Colon, right, both
Julio Feliciano, left, and Adrian Colon, right, both rescue staff members from the Municipal Emergency Management Agency, toured the streets of the Matelnillo community in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, searching for citizens in distress during the passage of Hurricane Irma on Sept. 6.  Carlos Giusti, AP
This Sept. 6 photo provided by the Dutch Defense Ministry
This Sept. 6 photo provided by the Dutch Defense Ministry shows a few of the homes that remained intact in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, in St. Maarten.  Gerben Van Es, Dutch Defense Ministry via AP
This Sept. 6 photo provided by the Dutch Defense Ministry
This Sept. 6 photo provided by the Dutch Defense Ministry shows an aerial view of St. Maarten in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.  Gerben Van Es, Dutch Defense Ministry via AP
Storm damage is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane
Storm damage is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in St. Maarten on Sept. 6.  Gerben Van Es, Dutch Defense Ministry via AP
A man surveys the wreckage on his property after the
A man surveys the wreckage on his property after the passing of Hurricane Irma, in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, Sept. 6.  Johnny Jno-Baptiste, AP
A woman pushes out floodwaters on her property after
A woman pushes out floodwaters on her property after the passing of Hurricane Irma, in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, Sept. 6.  Johnny Jno-Baptiste, AP
Motorists head north of Tavernier, Fla., on Sept. 6.
Motorists head north of Tavernier, Fla., on Sept. 6. Keys officials announced a mandatory evacuation Wednesday for visitors, with residents being told to leave the next day.  Alan Diaz, AP
James Byrd, left, and Richard Clark, right, load their
James Byrd, left, and Richard Clark, right, load their sandbags in a truck Sept. 6 at Newtown Estates Recreation Center in Sarasota, Fla., as they prepare for Hurricane Irma. They each got their ten bags before Sarasota County ran out of sandbags for residents. The county still has plenty of dirt but residents must bring and fill their own bags. A new shipment of sandbags is expected Thursday.  Mike Lang, AP
    Tampa, Florida — A massive but weakened Hurricane Irma zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.

    Irma continued its slog north along Florida’s western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction. With communication cut to some of the Florida Keys, where Irma made landfall Sunday, and rough conditions persisting across the peninsula, many held their breath for what daylight might reveal.

    The monster storm measured more than 400 miles wide, and its winds of up to 130 mph sucked the ocean water out of bays, swamped much of downtown Miami and toppled at least three constructions cranes — two over downtown Miami and one in Fort Lauderdale.

    More than 3.3 million homes and businesses across the state lost power, and utility officials said it will take weeks to restore electricity to everyone.

    More than 120 homes are being evacuated in Orange County, just outside Orlando, as floodwaters from Hurricane Irma started to pour in.

    The Orange County Emergency Operations Center said early Monday that the fire department and the National Guard are going door-to-door using boats to ferry families to safety. No injuries have been reported. The rescued families are being taken a shelter for safety.

    A few miles away, 30 others had to be evacuated when a 60-foot sinkhole opened up under an apartment building. No injuries were reported in that incident.

    Irma’s center was about 25 miles northeast of the heavily populated Tampa-St. Petersburg area early Monday, though in a much-weakened state. While it arrived in Florida a Category 4 hurricane, it was down to a Category 1 with winds of 85 mph.

    Continued weakening was forecast and the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Irma was expected to become a tropical storm over northern Florida or southern Georgia later in the day Monday.

    Meanwhile, more than 160,000 people waited in shelters statewide.

    There were no immediate reports of deaths in Florida. In the Caribbean, at least 24 were people were killed during Irma’s destructive trek across exclusive islands known as the vacation playground for the rich. In Cuba, the storm swamped Havana’s iconic seawall, pushing water nearly a third of a mile inland.

    In one of the largest U.S. evacuations, nearly 7 million people in the Southeast were warned to seek shelter elsewhere, including 6.4 million in Florida alone. Upon leaving Florida, a weakened Irma is expected to push into Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and beyond. A tropical storm warning was issued for the first time ever in Atlanta, where many schools canceled classes because of the storm.

    Bryan Koon, Florida’s emergency management director, said late Sunday that authorities had only scattered information about the storm’s toll.

    “I’ve not heard of catastrophic damage. It doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. It means it hasn’t gotten to us yet,” Koon said.

    In the low-lying Keys, where a storm surge of over 10 feet was recorded, appliances and furniture were seen floating away, and Monroe County spokeswoman Cammy Clark said the ocean waters were filled with navigation hazards, including sunken boats.

    The county administrator, Roman Gastesi, said crews would begin house-to-house searches Monday morning to check on survivors. And an airborne relief mission, led by C-130 military cargo planes, was gearing up to bring emergency supplies to the Keys.

    Storm surge and tornadoes were two big concerns. The National Hurricane Center said a federal tide gauge in Naples reported a 7-foot rise in water levels in just 90 minutes late Sunday. And an apparent tornado spun off by Irma destroyed six mobile homes in Palm Bay, midway up the Atlantic coast. Flooding was reported along Interstate 4, which cuts across Florida’s midsection.

    In Miami, a woman who went into labor and was guided through delivery by phone when authorities couldn’t reach her because of high winds and street flooding. Emergency crews later took her to the hospital.

    Curfews were imposed overnight in Miami, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and much of the rest of South Florida, and some arrests of violators were reported. Miami Beach barred outsiders from the island.

    Fort Lauderdale police arrested nine people they said were caught on TV cameras looting sneakers and other items from a sporting goods store and a pawn shop during the hurricane.

    About 30,000 people heeded orders to leave the Keys as the storm closed in, but an untold number refused, in part because, to many storm-hardened residents, staying behind in the face of danger is a point of pride.

    John Huston, who stayed in his Key Largo home, watched his yard flood even before the arrival of high tide.

    “Small boats floating down the street next to furniture and refrigerators. Very noisy,” he said by text message. “Shingles are coming off.”

    Irma made landfall just after 9 a.m. Sunday at Cudjoe Key, about 20 miles outside Key West. On Sunday afternoon, it rounded Florida’s southwestern corner and hugged the coast closely as it pushed toward Naples, Sanibel, Fort Myers and, beyond that, Sarasota.

    Gretchen Blee, who moved with her husband to Naples from Long Island, New York, after Superstorm Sandy in 2012 heavily damaged their beach home, took cover in a hotel room as Irma raged.

    “I said, ‘Let’s go and live the good life in paradise’,” she said. “And here we are.”

    Some 400 miles north of the Keys, people in the Tampa-St. Petersburg area feared a first direct hit from a major hurricane since 1921. But the storm weakened to a Category 2 approaching that area.

    “I’ve been here with other storms, other hurricanes. But this one scares me,” Sally Carlson said as she snapped photos of the waves crashing against boats in St. Petersburg. “Let’s just say a prayer we hope we make it through.”

    Along the Gulf Coast, two manatees became stranded after Irma sucked water out of Sarasota Bay, in Florida’s Manatee County. Several people posted photos of the mammals on Facebook amid reports rescuers later dragged them to deeper water.

    President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Florida, opening the way for federal aid. And Florida’s governor activated all 7,000 members of the Florida National Guard, and 10,000 guardsmen from elsewhere were being deployed.

    Irma once was the most powerful hurricane ever recorded in the open Atlantic, a Category 5 with a peak wind speed of 185 mph. For days, forecasters had warned Irma was taking dead aim at the Miami area and the rest of Florida’s Atlantic coast. But then Irma made a westward shift and lost some of its punch while crossing Cuba’s northern coast — just before a crucial turn into Florida’s Gulf Coast.

