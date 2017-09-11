Clarence and Virginia Robinson move into the Red Cross shelter at the Albany Civic Center to ride out Hurricane Irma on Sept. 10, 2017, in Albany, Ga. (Photo: Curtis Compton / AP)

Atlanta — When Samantha Ramirez began stocking up for Hurricane Irma’s approach toward Georgia, she ran into problems finding bottled water.

After hearing about Atlanta’s first-ever tropical storm warning Sunday, Ramirez rushed to grocery stores only to find that three locations didn’t have any water. Her struggle to find water made her realize the threat from Irma.

“I didn’t think it was going to be this bad,” said Ramirez, 32, who works in downtown Atlanta but lives in Hiram, some 20 miles to the north. “I noticed that my neighbors just went to the gas station and they brought back a bunch of containers. They are stocking up with gasoline. It seems like people are starting to get more frightened.”

Ramirez planned to work from home Monday, staying with her 10-year-old son whose school, like many others, in metro Atlanta from K-12 were closed. Colleges including the University of Georgia and Georgia State also canceled classes.

Georgia Tech officials said the campus will remain open with limited operations, and will monitor the storm’s progress.

Hurricane Irma prompted Georgia’s governor to declare an emergency Sunday for the entire state, where coastal Savannah was evacuated for the second time in less than a year.

By early Monday, more than 125,000 customers mostly in coastal and south Georgia were without power after Irma crossed over into the state overnight, bringing high winds and rain.

Georgia Power spokeswoman Holly Crawford said Monday the areas with the most outages were Glynn and Chatham counties. She says the utility company has about 3,400 employees on standby to respond.

Crawford says Georgia Power expects a widespread of damage caused by high winds and fallen trees. The utility company says it must wait until conditions are safe for damage assessment teams to enter the field and begin the restoration process followed by repair crews, which could take several days.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Georgia, confirmed that Atlanta — more than 250 miles inland from either the Atlantic or Gulf coasts — was under a tropical storm warning for the first time. Thousands of evacuees from Florida had swarmed into Atlanta for shelter as they fled Irma in recent days.

Much of eastern Alabama and coastal South Carolina also were under tropical storm warnings as Irma pummeled Florida, weakening on its march northward. The National Hurricane Center predicted the storm would cross Monday into southwest Georgia, where a hurricane warning was in effect for a large rural area including the cities of Albany and Valdosta.

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed said Sunday that strong winds tore tile and debris off the facade of a 32-story building on a downtown Atlanta street, forcing some road closures.

Reed warned the power lines and trees could fall as winds grow stronger. He urged residents to store trashcans and outside furniture and equipment in their homes.

“Don’t be fooled that this storm cannot hurt you. Don’t go out and play in it,” he said. “We urge everyone to stay indoors and stay safe.”

Forecasters said metro Atlanta could expect peak winds of 30-40 mph and gusts up to 55 mph on Monday as a result of Irma’s remnants.

