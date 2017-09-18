Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
3 dead when buses collide at NYC intersection
Officials say more than a dozen others have been injured
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
3 dead when buses collide at NYC intersection
Associated Press
Published 9:04 a.m. ET Sept. 18, 2017
New York — Officials say a collision between a city bus and a tour bus at a New York City intersection has left three people dead.
Police say the crash in Flushing, Queens, killed a pedestrian on the sidewalk, the tour bus driver and a passenger on the city bus.
Sixteen other people are hurt, some seriously, in the crash at 6:15 a.m. Monday.
A building also was hit. Mayor Bill de Blasio says experts are working to make sure it is secure.
Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Joe Lhota says the buses spun around, which indicates “an enormous amount of speed.”
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wAOsrj
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs