Kenneth Gleason (Photo: AP)

Baton Rouge, La. — A 23-year-old white man was arrested Tuesday and accused of killing two black men and firing on a black family, authorities said.

Still, authorities were reluctant to definitively say at a news conference that the attacks were racially motivated.

Kenneth James Gleason was led away from the police department in handcuffs just before authorities there held a news conference to announce that he would be charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths last week of a homeless man and a dishwasher who was walking to work.

“I feel confident that this killer would have killed again,” interim Police Chief Jonny Dunnam said.

