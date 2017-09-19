Protesters stand outside the St. Louis City Justice Center on Sept. 18, 2017, in St. Louis, Missouri. Protests have now erupted for a fourth day that have lead to vandalism and arrests following the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley on September 15th, who was charged with first-degree murder last year in the shooting death of motorist Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011. (Photo: Michael B. Thomas / Getty Images)

St. Louis — Protesters gathered outside the jail in downtown St. Louis to show solidarity with those who remain behind bars, but there was no repeat of the vandalism that occurred over the weekend.

More demonstrations are expected Tuesday, four days after a judge found ex-officer Jason Stockley not guilty in the 2011 shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. Organizers did not give any details about Tuesday’s protests.

Smith’s mother, Anne Smith, was among those outside the jail on Monday.

St. Louis police say 123 people were arrested on Sunday, all but three of them for failure to disperse. More than 80 were arrested at one intersection, including a St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter.

Sean Porter, a demonstrator who was released from jail Monday evening, says they couldn’t leave the intersection because police had blocked them in.

