Gordonsville, Va. — The scene was a chocoholic’s delight: a rig full of candy bars overturned on a road in Virginia.

CBS 19 in Charlottesville reported Tuesday that the truck was hauling 47,000 pounds of Hershey’s chocolate bars when it ran off the side of a road near Gordonsville.

The chocolate stayed in the truck.

The driver wasn’t hurt, but police say he may be cited.

The driver told police that a car ahead of him had no brake or tail lights and that he swerved off the road to avoid hitting the car.

Police said the truck should not have been on that road, which has length restrictions for vehicles. The truck was 67 feet long, 2 feet longer than is allowed.

