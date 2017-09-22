A bus driven by the Great American Alliance, a PAC that supports Roy Moore's senate bid, drives past the Renaissance Hotel on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in Montgomery, Ala. (Photo: Albert Cesare / AP)

Montgomery, Ala. — Because of a misspelling, a bus-sized ad supporting Roy Moore in Alabama’s GOP Senate primary directed people to a Democratic candidate’s campaign website.

The ad plastered on the side of a pro-Moore tour bus paid for by a group called the Great American Alliance promotes a website based on the phrase, “Alabama deserves Moore.”

But the word “deserves” is misspelled “derserves.”

Someone who spotted the typo quickly registered the mistaken domain name. A site using the misspelling now directs people to the campaign website of Democratic candidate Doug Jones.

A homemade sticker was placed over the error on the bus. It covered up the mistake by the time former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin stood in front of the bus during a Moore campaign rally Thursday in Montgomery.

