Hurricane Maria swamps Puerto Rico, Caribbean
A man walks in a flooded street in Juana Matos, Puerto
A man walks in a flooded street in Juana Matos, Puerto Rico, on September 21, 2017.  HECTOR RETAMAL, AFP/Getty Images
San Juan is seen the day after Hurricane Maria made
San Juan is seen the day after Hurricane Maria made landfall on Puerto Rico on September 21, 2017. The majority of the island has lost power. In San Juan many are left without running water or cellphone service.  Alex Wroblewski, Getty Images
A destroyed shack is seen in the Rio Piedras area,
A destroyed shack is seen in the Rio Piedras area, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 21, 2017.  HECTOR RETAMAL, AFP/Getty Images
People walk across a flooded street in Juana Matos,
People walk across a flooded street in Juana Matos, Puerto Rico, on September 21, 2017 as the country faced dangerous flooding and an island-wide power outage following Hurricane Maria.  HECTOR RETAMAL, AFP/Getty Images
Chickens wander in the street in the La Perla neighborhood
Chickens wander in the street in the La Perla neighborhood the day after Hurricane Maria made landfall on September 21, 2017, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.  Alex Wroblewski, Getty Images
A family stands outside their house in Roseau, on the
A family stands outside their house in Roseau, on the Caribbean island of Dominica, on September 22, 2017, after Hurricane Maria hit the island. Hurricane Maria left more than 15 people dead in Dominica, the small Caribbean island's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced on Thursday.  LIONEL CHAMOISEAU, AFP/Getty Images
Roseau on the Caribbean island of Dominica was hit
Roseau on the Caribbean island of Dominica was hit by Hurricane Maria.  LIONEL CHAMOISEAU, AFP/Getty Images
This is a damaged gas station the day after Hurricane
This is a damaged gas station the day after Hurricane Maria made landfall on September 21, 2017, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The governor said Maria is the "most devastating storm to hit the island this century."  Alex Wroblewski, Getty Images
A car is viewed stuck in a flooded street in Santurce,
A car is viewed stuck in a flooded street in Santurce, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 21, 2017.  HECTOR RETAMAL, AFP/Getty Images
Homes in the La Perla neighborhood were severely damaged
Homes in the La Perla neighborhood were severely damaged by Hurricane Maria.  Alex Wroblewski, Getty Images
This house in Catano town, Juana Matos, Puerto Rico,
This house in Catano town, Juana Matos, Puerto Rico, was destroyed by the hurricane.  HECTOR RETAMAL, AFP/Getty Images
A dog looks out of a house flooded by Hurricane Maria,
A dog looks out of a house flooded by Hurricane Maria, in Catano town, Juana Matos, Puerto Rico, on September 21, 2017.  HECTOR RETAMAL, AFP/Getty Images
People pass over a downed power line concrete post
People pass over a downed power line concrete post in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017.  RICARDO ARDUENGO, AFP/Getty Images
People walk in a flooded street next to damaged houses
People walk in a flooded street next to damaged houses in Juana Matos, Catano, Puerto Rico.  HECTOR RETAMAL, AFP/Getty Images
People are transported down a road flooded by Hurricane
People are transported down a road flooded by Hurricane Maria in Juana Matos, Catanon, Puerto Rico, on September 21, 2017.  HECTOR RETAMAL, AFP/Getty Images
Young people row on a kayak down a street flooded by
Young people row on a kayak down a street flooded by Hurricane Maria in Juana Matos, Puerto Rico, on September 21, 2017.  HECTOR RETAMAL, AFP/Getty Images
Electricity poles and lines lay toppled on the road
Electricity poles and lines lay toppled on the road after Hurricane Maria hit the eastern region of the island, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. The strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in more than 80 years destroyed hundreds of homes, knocked out power across the entire island and turned some streets into raging rivers in an onslaught that could plunge the U.S. territory deeper into financial crisis.  Carlos Giusti, AP
A damaged sailboat washed ashore after the area was
A damaged sailboat washed ashore after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 20, 2017. Maria made landfall on Puerto Rico, pummeling the U.S. territory after already killing at least two people on its passage through the Caribbean. The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned of "large and destructive waves" as Maria came ashore near Yabucoa on the southeast coast.  RICARDO ARDUENGO, AFP/Getty Images
A woman pushes her kids as members of the military
A woman pushes her kids as members of the military help remove damaged boats after the passage of hurricane Irma and Maria in Orient Bay, St. Martin, on September 20, 2017. After killing at least nine people in the Caribbean, Maria slammed into Puerto Rico's southeast coast at daybreak before churning across the US territory which is home to 3.4 million.  HELENE VALENZUELA, AFP/Getty Images
Destroyed trees and houses are seen after the passage
Destroyed trees and houses are seen after the passage of hurricane Irma and Maria in Orient Bay, St. Martin, on September 20, 2017.  HELENE VALENZUELA, AFP/Getty Images
Men walk by trees felled by Hurricane Maria, in San
Men walk by trees felled by Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 20, 2017.  HECTOR RETAMAL, AFP/Getty Images
Fallen trees are seen on a street after the passage
Fallen trees are seen on a street after the passage of Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 20, 2017.  HECTOR RETAMAL, AFP/Getty Images
A woman covers herself with a plastic bag as she makes
A woman covers herself with a plastic bag as she makes her way to work as Hurricane Maria approaches the coast of Bavaro, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.  Tatiana Fernandez, AP
    San Juan, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rican officials could not communicate with more than half the towns in the U.S. territory as they rushed to evacuate tens of thousands of people downstream of a failing dam and the massive scale of the disaster wrought by Hurricane Maria started to become clear.

    Authorities launched an evacuation of the 70,000 people living downstream from the Guajataca Dam in northwest Puerto Rico, sending buses to move people away Friday and posting frantic warnings on Twitter that went unseen by many in the blacked-out coastal area.

    “This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION,” the National Weather Service wrote. “All the areas around the Guajataca River must evacuate NOW. Your lives are in DANGER.”

    The 345-yard dam, which was built around 1928, holds back a man-made lake covering about 2 square miles (5 square kilometers). More than 15 inches of rain fell on the surrounding mountains after the Category 4 Maria left the island Wednesday afternoon, swelling the reservoir behind the nearly 90-year-old dam.

    An engineer inspecting the dam reported a “contained breach” that officials quickly realized was a crack that could be the first sign of total failure of the dam, U.S. National Weather Service meteorologist Anthony Reynes said.

    “There’s no clue as to how long or how this can evolve. That is why the authorities are moving so fast because they also have the challenges of all the debris. It is a really, really dire situation,” Reynes said.

    Government spokesman Carlos Bermudez said that officials could not reach 40 of the 78 municipalities on the island more than two days after the hurricane crossed the island, toppling power lines and cellphone towers and sending floodwaters cascading through city streets.

    Officials said 1,360 of the island’s 1,600 cellphone towers had been downed, and 85 percent of above-ground and underground phone and internet cables were knocked out. With roads blocked and phones dead, officials said, the situation may be worse than they know.

    “We haven’t seen the extent of the damage,” Gov. Ricardo Rossello told reporters in the capital. Rossello couldn’t say when power might be restored.

    Maj. Gen. Derek P. Rydholm, deputy to the chief of the Air Force Reserve, said at the Pentagon that it was impossible to say when communication and power would be restored. He said mobile communications systems are being flown in.

    But Rydholm acknowledged “it’s going to take a while” before people in Puerto Rico will be able to communicate with their families outside the island. Until Friday, he said, “there was no real understanding at all of the gravity of the situation.”

    The island’s electric grid was in sorry shape long before Maria struck. The territory’s $73 billion debt crisis has left agencies like the state power company broke. It abandoned most basic maintenance in recent years, leaving the island subject to regular blackouts.

    “Some transmission structures collapsed,” Rossello said, adding that there was no severe damage to electric plants.

    He said he was distributing 250 satellite phones from FEMA to mayors across the island to re-establish contact.

    The death toll from Maria stood at six, but was likely to rise.

    At least 27 lives in all have been lost around the Caribbean, including at least 15 on hard-hit Dominica. Haiti reported three deaths; Guadeloupe, two; and the Dominican Republic, one.

    Across Puerto Rico, more than 15,000 people are in shelters, including some 2,000 rescued from the north coastal town of Toa Baja.

    Some of the island’s 3.4 million people planned to head to the U.S. to temporarily escape the devastation. At least in the short term, though, the soggy misery will continue: Additional rain — up to 6 inches — is expected through Saturday.

    In San Juan, Neida Febus wandered around her neighborhood with bowls of cooked rice, ground meat and avocado, offering food to the hungry. The damage was so extensive, the 64-year-old retiree said, that she didn’t think the power would be turned back on until Christmas.

    “This storm crushed us from one end of the island to the other,” she said.

    Secretary of State Luis Marin said he expects gasoline supplies to be at 80 percent of capacity because the port in the southeastern town of Yabucoa that receives fuel shipments received minor damage.

    Hour-long lines formed at the few gas stations that reopened on Friday and anxious residents feared power could be out for weeks — or even months — and wondered how they would cope.

    “I’m from here. I believe we have to step up to the task. If everyone leaves, what are we going to do? With all the pros and the cons, I will stay here,” Israel Molina, 68, who lost roofing from his San Juan mini-market to the storm, said, and then paused. “I might have a different response tomorrow.”

